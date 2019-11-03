7 Fun Ways to Use Up Leftover Spaghetti

Have you ever found yourself with tons of leftover spaghetti noodles and no idea what to do with them? We've all cooked up too many noodles because the first handful "didn't seem like enough." Of course, you could use the leftover noodles for their original purpose: making spaghetti. Or, you can try something new with these fun recipes that start with leftover spaghetti noodles.

These recipes are so tasty that you'll want to double the batch next time you cook spaghetti noodles and save half for later. Plus, it'll make these creative uses for leftovers even quicker and easier!

7 Ways to Use Up Leftover Spaghetti

"There's a reason spaghetti and meatballs appear on so many dinner tables — it's a comforting meal, easy to put together, and loaded with flavor. This recipe turns the traditional meal into party-ready, individual servings of spaghetti and meatballs muffin bites," says recipe creator Snacking in the Kitchen.

"This is adapted from a cooking show recipe to suit my family's taste. Unique dish that sounds strange, but is always a hit! Use leftover spaghetti for a quicker meal," says recipe contributor KKNORE.

Grilled Spaghetti Sandwich Credit: House of Aqua

"A fun twist on spaghetti and meatballs that's sure to be kid-friendly," says recipe creator sanzoe.

Spaghetti Bread Credit: Molly

"This simple noodle bowl recipe is super adaptable. Feel free to swap out the mushrooms and snow peas for other quick-cooking veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage, or green beans," says recipe contributor Juliana Hale.

overhead view of homemade Quick Noodle-Veggie Bowls with shoestring carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, scallions, and sesame seeds served with chopsticks Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

5. Sesame Noodles

Add 2 sliced scallions, 1 clove of garlic, 1 teaspoon of fresh ginger root, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of sesame oil, 1 tablespoon of rice wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon of sugar, 1 tablespoon of peanut oil, ⅓ cup of chunky peanut butter, ⅓ cup of sesame seeds, and hot sauce to taste to a blender. Blend until smooth — you can add ¼ cup of cold water to smooth out the sauce. Pour the sauce over cold, cooked spaghetti noodles, and toss to coat. Garnish with scallions, chopped peanuts, and sesame seeds.

6. Spaghetti Donuts

Preheat oven to 375°F. Whisk together 2 eggs and 3 tablespoons of grated Parmesan, then stir in 2 cups leftover cooked spaghetti, ¼ cup of marinara sauce, and ¼ cup of crumbled cooked bacon. Arrange mixture in a greased 6-hole doughnut pan or form 6 (3-inch) doughnut shapes on a greased 10x15-inch baking pan. Bake until firm, about 15 minutes. Serve with additional marinara. Makes 6.

7. Chimichurri Spaghetti

It looks like pesto, but has a slightly spicier snap. Blend together 1 ¼ cups of fresh parsley, ¼ cup of olive oil, 2 tablespoons of fresh basil, 2 tablespoons of vinegar, 3 cloves of garlic, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, ½ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ teaspoon of crushed red pepper in a blender until just chopped and a few leaves are still visible. Pour over 1 pound of reheated cooked spaghetti and top with grated Parmesan cheese. Serves 6.

8. Breakfast Nests

If you can make spaghetti donuts (above), you can certainly make spaghetti nests! Preheat oven to 400°F and grease 6 ramekins or custard cups. Beat an egg in a large bowl with ¼ teaspoon of each salt and pepper. Add 8 ounces of cooked spaghetti and 6 slices of cooked chopped bacon; toss to coat. Divide mixture among ramekins and twirl each with a fork, creating an indentation in the center. Bake for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with ¾ cup of shredded cheddar. Break an egg into each indentation. Bake until whites are set and yolks are thickened, 20 minutes more. Let stand 5 minutes. Serves 6.

