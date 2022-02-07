The Sexiest, Most Intimate Dish You Can Make On Valentine's Day Is… Garlic Bread

I'm going to say it because nobody else will: The classic date-night Valentine's Day fare is overplayed and frankly, boring. You know what I'm talking about – expensive cuts of steak, lavish seafood towers, luscious bowls of risotto, and the list goes on. Don't get me wrong, all of these foods are inherently delicious; and if any lover of mine prepared one of these dishes for me at home, I'd be excited to dig in. However, place a platter of garlic bread in front of me, and that is what I read as true love.

Despite being one of the most mouthwatering, joy-inducing foods on the planet, garlic bread is probably not the first dish that comes to mind when you think about sexy, intimate meal-planning. It's time that all changes.

But oysters! They're an aphrodisiac! Actually, there is no concrete research that proves oysters stimulate desire. Is there something oddly satisfying and kinda freaky about slurping down a few raw boys on the half shell? Sure, I am not denying that. But going to town on a butter-laden, herb-covered plate of garlic bread? Folks, that is next-level.

Wafting through air, the odor of garlic bread baking is such a tantalizing experience for the senses, and yet we actively avoid it when sensuality is the name of the game. Yes, the obvious consequence of indulging in the simple but irresistible pleasure that is warm, buttery garlic bread is the inevitable impact it will have on your breath. I'm challenging you to view this as an opportunity instead of a drawback. For most people, stanky garlic breath is reason enough to avoid such a potent dish on a day that is supposed to be about romance. However, I'd argue that the fragrant effects of garlic bread are even more of a reason to make it on Valentine's Day.

I mean, if consuming a hefty amount of garlic and then being physically close with another person is not a bonding experience, what is? Don't you expect your lover to appreciate you from all angles and with any accompanying scents? At the end of the day, we're all disgusting humans. If your partner can't admire you at your allium-ridden, stinging-hot exhales, then they don't deserve you at your just-brushed, minty-fresh breath. When you can be your most down-to-earth, unbuttoned self with someone, that's something worth celebrating. Being real is a hotbed for intimacy, after all. So if your partner finds you as stunning in sweatpants as they do in cocktail attire, they can surely find charm in your momentarily pungent breath.

I guess what I'm trying to say is that GARLIC BREATH IS KINDA HOT.

You know what else makes garlic a romantic option? It's cheap. I am a practical girl. I want my significant other to ball out when appropriate. Spending $50 on a tiny, grass-fed steak that will most almost definitely set off the smoke alarm while it sears on the stove is not how I want to spend my, or my boo's, hard-earned dollars – on a Monday night, no less. Take me to Europe! Buy me diamonds! Build me a house! Bread, butter, garlic, and herbs are relatively inexpensive ingredients, so we can save our money without sacrificing even an ounce of romance. In my book, financially responsible = impossibly sexy.

Now that we've established that garlic bread is both sexy and inexpensive, let me also remind you that it's ridiculously easy to make. I cook in other people's homes professionally, so I can confidently say what is effortless to prepare and what isn't. Pan-seared steaks, risotto, lobster tails – these dishes are not exactly difficult to make, but they do require some practice and finesse to get right.

Garlic bread, on the other hand, does not. If you can slice a loaf of bread, you can manage garlic bread. Once you have your loaf sliced into thick slabs, mix some melted butter with garlic, herbs of your choice, and grated cheese. Finally, brush that butter mixture on the slices of bread, place them on a sheet pan, and throw it in the oven to bake. (I also recommend finishing your garlic bread under the broiler for a minute so it can crisp up, but keep a close eye on it!) No practice run required here. You can always save ambitious and unfamiliar recipes for another night; perhaps a night that's more about food and less about really focusing on the person across the table from you.

Of course, the nice thing about garlic bread is that it's not your entire meal (unless you want it to be), so if you're feeling confident and still want to include something like a New York strip — or better yet, an inexpensive and incredible skirt steak — with your dinner, you certainly can. Or keep it super easy-breezy and present your glorious, golden garlic bread perched alongside a dish of Easy Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce.

All I ask is that this Valentine's Day, you be sure to make room on your plate for the most sensual dish of them all. You won't regret it.