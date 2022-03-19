5 Things You Should Never Do With Your Instant Pot

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you have an Instant Pot, then you know the appliance can do so many impressive things — especially the newer models that have 10-in-1 functionality. From pressure cooking and slow cooking to cooking rice and sautéing, the Instant Pot is an extremely versatile kitchen workhorse.

However, even though you can make hundreds of different recipes in it, like soups, mashed potatoes, pot roast, hard boiled eggs, and even cheesecake, there are still some things you shouldn't try to make in your Instant Pot.

Some of the things you should skip are purely for safety reasons, like canning in the Instant Pot. But others, like stir-frying or baking cookies, are simply because trying these methods in the Instant Pot will just leave you disappointed. Learn from our mistakes, and don't try these five things in your Instant Pot.

1. Deep Frying

While you can use the Sauté function to pan-fry food, your Instant Pot cannot be used as a deep fryer. The appliance will not get hot enough to heat the oil needed for deep frying while it's uncovered.

In short, if you try to deep fry in an Instant Pot, you're more likely to burn your food or set the appliance on fire because it does not have the same protections as a deep fryer.

2. Stir-Frying

Technically, you could use your Instant Pot to steam your stir-fry vegetables, but that won't satisfy your stir-fry cravings. The Instant Pot simply can't give you the same stir fry texture that a wok, or another shallow pan with high sides, can. Similar to deep frying, the Instant Pot won't be able to crisp up your stir fry the way you like, instead, you'd have soggy veggies.

3. Grilling

This one seems pretty obvious, but the Instant Pot will not give your food the signature charred grill marks you'd get from a grill. You can certainly use your Instant Pot to make hamburgers, hot dogs, or vegetables, but they just won't be the same as if you make them on an outdoor or indoor grill.

4. Baking Cookies

While you can make many desserts in the Instant Pot, like cheesecake, chocolate cake, and crème brûlèe, you should steer clear of trying to make cookies in your multicooker. Cookies need to be baked on a flat baking sheet that allows room to spread out.

In fact, anything that is baked on a baking sheet should not be made in the Instant Pot; you'll need to fire up the oven for these items. Plus, you wouldn't be able to get the crunchy-on-the-outside, chewy-on-the-inside cookie texture in an Instant Pot either.

5. Canning

Canning foods in your Instant Pot is possible, but it depends on the model that you have. The Instant Pot Pro Plus is the only Instant Pot that is safe for canning food. The older models do not get hot enough or provide enough pressure to safely can foods.

Essentially, your Instant Pot can't reliably kill off bacteria, which could lead to dangerous bacteria growing in the improperly canned foods.