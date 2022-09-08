And it thrives in cooler months! Learn more about yuzu and why you need to try it.

"Yuzu she betta' do" sounds like a line taken straight from RuPaul's Drag Race, but it's a cooking mantra for anyone who enjoys the ingredients associated with Asian cuisine — namely the yuzu.

This indigenous fruit from Asia, which tastes like the cross between a lemon and mandarin orange, has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to its versatility (it's used in sweet and savory dishes), seasonality (it's an excellent way to bring a summer flavor to colder months), and general consumer interest in widening their produce horizons.

But cooking or baking with yuzu can be an intimidating experience for any amateur cook, which is why we tapped James Jung, executive chef of Lumi by Akira Back, for his expertise in incorporating this bold citrus into everyday dishes.

What Does Yuzu Taste Like?

It is likely that you've stumbled across ponzu sauce, which is a tangy, tart, and sweeter soy sauce, thanks to added citrus. Traditionally, this citrus note comes from yuzu, which also brings an herbaceous quality, unlike anything you've probably tasted before. As we mentioned, yuzu tastes like a mix of lemon and mandarin orange but also has flavors of lime and grapefruit for a beautiful citrus blend.

"Yuzu is perfect for creating balance in a dish," shares Jung. "It adds aroma and flavor without being overpowering."

"When cooking with lemon or lime, you often have to tone down the acidity using oil and water — not with yuzu," he adds.

Of course, with any new ingredient, it's good practice to sample it in limited quantities before diving in head-first. "Yuzu's acidity level is different from common citrus fruits like lemons or limes, so it's important to taste the dish before serving it, paying attention to spice level and seasoning level, and texture," Jung recommends.

Where to Find Yuzu

Although it is typically available year-round (especially in Asian markets and specialty grocery stores), yuzu ripens in November and December. This allows for anything tangy and sour you may still be craving from summer to take center stage (or enhance what you're already making) in a wintertime spread.

"In the past, you could only get yuzu in Japan, Korea, and China, but now we can source it fresh from within the U.S.," reveals Jung. In fact, the USDA made it illegal to import fresh yuzu into the country to prevent the spread of diseases found in crops. If you're up for it, you could always try growing the fruit for yourself with a tree of your own.

While shopping for the perfect yuzu, you'll want to keep three qualities in mind: aroma, color, and feel. The fruit should smell zesty like a lemon, maintain a yellow color throughout, and range in size from that of a lemon to larger like a grapefruit. Its skin should also be slightly bumpy, sturdy, and thick with no areas of squishiness. Like other citrus fruits, yuzu can be stored at room temperature but will last longer in the refrigerator.

What Pairs Best With Yuzu?

Though it may seem like the possibilities are endless thanks to yuzu's versatility and ability to harmonize the flavors in most dishes, it really shines when added to proteins or condiments.

"Yuzu pairs well with nigiri, sashimi, ceviche, and tiradito and is a great substitute for lemon and lime, as it has a great aroma without being as acidic as lemon," Jung reiterates. "I've found that certain traditional dishes can be altered completely just by adding the ingredient."

"On the Lumi menu, you can find yuzu in dishes like the yellowtail serrano, chicken karaage, shrimp skewers and tai yuzu truffle. I also use yuzu in my housemade sauces, including ponzu, yuzu kosho marinade, and yuzu aioli."

Yuzu can be highlighted in desserts through curds and marmalades that top or fill tarts, pies, and cheesecakes. This bright citrus can also transform your favorite everyday cocktail into something that feels fancy and unique.

How to Cook With Yuzu for the First Time

Working with new flavors can be an overwhelming experience, especially for those with more sensitive palates. The easiest way to get a taste of yuzu's distinct tartness is to simply substitute any simple recipe that calls for lemons or limes with the potent fruit.

"This will allow you to understand how it compares to other citrus," says Jung. "It goes surprisingly well with a lot of traditional dishes like [the aforementioned] ceviche, tiradito, and tacos, in addition to common sauces or condiments such as pico de gallo."