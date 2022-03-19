Love it or loathe it, Velveeta is a culinary icon. Initially developed as a way to stretch surplus cheese, Velveeta has fed American families for more than a century.

But what exactly is Velveeta, and does it even qualify as cheese? Read on to learn about Velveeta's origins, history, and whether the FDA considers Velveeta actual cheese.

What Is Velveeta? What Is It Made Of?

Velveeta is a shelf-stable cheese product made from substances including whey, milk, milk protein concentrate, modified starch, canola oil, and cheese culture. It has a smooth consistency, mild taste, and vivid orange hue.

Velveeta triumps in its ability to melt, making it a great base for dips. However, you probably best know it as a cheese sauce for macaroni.

Velveeta History

Velveeta was invented in 1918 by Emil Frey, a Swiss immigrant, as a way to conserve waste from broken cheese wheels at the Monroe Cheese Company.

"The organization sent cheese scraps to Frey to experiment with at home and he found that by adding cheese byproducts like whey to the scraps, the end result was velvety in consistency," says Lora Vogt, food historian and curator at the World War I Museum and Memorial in St. Louis, Missouri. "Due to its velvety texture when melted, Frey named it Velveeta."

Velveeta was not the only processed, pasteurized cheese available at the time. By 1921, Kraft was selling "blended cheese" in tins that could "keep in any climate," Vogt adds. The Velveeta Cheese Company received a patent for its two varieties, American and Swiss, in 1925, and was purchased by Kraft in 1927.

Velveeta gained popularity during the Great Depression and World War II — not only was it an affordable source of protein, but it also encouraged people to repurpose leftovers and make them more desirable. Today, it remains a pantry staple for the same reasons.

What Kind of Cheese Is Velveeta?

Velveeta may look like cheese and taste like cheese, but it is technically classified as a "pasteurized process cheese product."

Originally, Velveeta was made from real cheese, but that is no longer the case. In 2002, the FDA issued a warning to Kraft that Velveeta was inaccurately being sold under the label of "pasteurized process cheese spread." Since then, the labels have been changed.

How Long Does Velveeta Last?

An unopened box of Velveeta will last about two to three weeks past its expiration date in the pantry, but its quality will start to diminish after six months. Once opened, store Velveeta in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to eight weeks.

What Is a Good Substitute for Velveeta?

The best substitute for Velveeta is another processed cheese product, such as American cheese or Cheez Whiz. Since Velveeta isn't actually cheese, substituting in real cheese will not guarantee the same results — part of Velveeta's processed charm is its fluid texture and ability to melt easily.

Velveeta Recipes