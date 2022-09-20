Are "Butter Boards" the Next Charcuterie Board?

"Have you heard of a butter board?," the video starts. "This is what one looks like and I want to make them the next charcuterie board." The TikTok, posted by creator and recipe developer Justine Doiron a.k.a. @justine_snacks, has accumulated more than 7 million views since it was posted just days ago, so clearly she's onto something. But what is a butter board? Where did this idea come from? And, as one TikTok user commented, should we expect to see them popping up on restaurant menus and party spreads in the near future? Let's dive into it.

What is a "Butter Board"?

Butter boards are, in essence, just softened butter spread on a cutting board and topped with a variety of spreads, spices, and/or herbs. They're intended to be a communal board for quite literally breaking (and dipping) bread. Doiron credits the idea to chef Joshua McFadden.

In his cookbook Six Seasons, McFadden has a 'recipe' for "Herbed" Butter with Warm Bread in which he describes smearing butter on a cutting board or plate then seasoning with flaky salt and fresh black pepper. He then states you should "layer" with whatever's in season (or not) like greens, herbs, citrus zest, pickles or capers, and serve with warm crusty bread. As he writes, "I've never put this on a table without it prompting a lot of conversation and happy faces."

How to Make a Butter Board

There aren't a lot of rules on how to make a butter board but McFadden shares a few tips. The first and most important is to use good butter. What qualifies as "good" butter? "Yellow, almost cheese-like butter," are his exact words, and local dairy is ideal, but Kerrygold could certainly work in a pinch. These days you can find high quality (which also typically means high-fat content) butter at supermarkets. When shopping for butter, look for grass-fed, European-style, or cultured on the label. Make sure to note if you buy salted or unsalted, since that will affect how you season your board.

Once you have your butter, let it come to room temperature or use one of these tips to soften it quickly. Then simply spread it onto a cutting board or decorative plate using a butter knife or offset spatula, creating swirls and waves for extra flourish. If the idea of spreading butter straight on a board gives you pause, we found this tip from @foodmymuse on TikTok for using parchment paper. Simply but a dab of butter to anchor the paper, then lay a piece of parchment down and spread on that. Another tip: pre-crumple the parchment to make it even more grippy (p.s. this works for baking with parchment, too!).

Savory Butter Boards

To make a savory butter board like Justine and Joshua, gather some fresh or dried herbs, flaky salt, black pepper or chili flakes, and spices. Lemon or orange zest give it depth, and a drizzle of honey brings out all the sweetness in the butter.

Of course, edible flowers are the most elegant finishing touch. These days you can find them at the grocery store in the refrigerated section near the fresh herbs, or you can use these tips to forage some for yourself. For even more savory inspiration, check out Justine's blog where she details a few of her favorite flavor combinations for topping butter boards, including Roasted Garlic + Rosemary and Figs + Mint.

Serve with baguette, country loaf, or your preferred loaf from the bakery. Warm before serving for the best possible accompaniment.

Sweet Butter Boards

Maybe it's just the sweet tooth in me, maybe it's all the pumpkin spice chatter around these days, but my brain immediately went to adapting butter boards for sweeter occasions. I could totally see a sweet butter board fitting onto a luxe brunch spread alongside bagels, French toast, and pancakes.

To make a sweet butter board, start with a sweet compound butter like cinnamon-sugar butter or maple butter. Then follow up with similar components as the savory version; flaky salt for that sweet-and-salty balance, a drizzle of maple syrup or honey, and some cinnamon or pumpkin spice. Fresh halved figs or strawberries, edible flowers, and chunks of fresh honeycomb would all make your sweet butter board look picture-perfect!