There are few better feelings than knowing you had a hand in a restaurant bringing back your favorite food. Don't believe us? Just log on to Twitter and you'll see how many fans tweeted how excited they were about the return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza.

That's why when Taco Bell announced it was holding a contest for fans to vote to bring back one item for a limited time, thousands of eager customers logged on to make their decision. Taco Bell Rewards members were given two choices: bring back the Enchirito or bring back the Double Decker Taco.

After 10 days of voting (and over 760,000 votes), Taco Bell announced that the Enchirito had won by 62% of the vote. Meaning customers will see the Enchirito on the menu for a very short two-week period of time from November 17 to November 30.

Many fans were disappointed to learn that the Double Decker Taco lost, but the votes don't lie and customers wanted to see the Enchirito back in action. So before its menu return, let's talk about what exactly the Enchirito is.

What Is Taco Bell's Enchirito?

The Enchirito made its star-studded debut in 1970. It was "one of the first bold innovations that demonstrated Taco Bell's drive for Mexican-inspired fusion," according to the company.

Taco Bell's Enchirito, their version of an enchilada meeting up with a burrito, features seasoned beef, beans, and onions rolled into a soft flour tortilla and topped with red sauce and melty Cheddar cheese. Unlike a lot of Taco Bell's menu items, the saucy Enchirito requires a fork (and probably quite a few napkins).

Despite its popularity for more than 40 years, the Enchirito was removed from the menu in 2013. Now, nearly 10 years later, Enchirito fans (old and new) will enjoy the creation again. Even if you are bummed that the Double Decker Taco didn't win this time, this contest gives us hope that Taco Bell will continue to bring back beloved, discontinued items if fans ask for them enough.