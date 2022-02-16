You can't call yourself a Michigander if you can't answer this question: What exactly is Superman ice cream?

Of course, you'd be forgiven if you are from Michigan (or Wisconsin or any state in the Midwest, for that matter) and you still can't really answer the question.

Superman ice cream, like its namesake superhero, is a bit of a mystery, but we'll try to straighten out some answers so your next scoop will be a less mystifying.

What Is Superman Ice Cream?

Superman ice cream consists of three ice cream flavors, boldly colored in shades of blue, red, and yellow (the same hues as Superman's signature costume). It's a bit like a primary-colored Neapolitan: Each color represents a different flavor.

Superman ice cream is thought to have originated in Michigan during the Prohibition Era (the 1920s). Without a product to make, Detroit's Stroh's Brewery reportedly blended up the first super scoops. They used lemon, Redpop (which was made with Michigan-based soft drink brand Faygo's strawberry soda), and blue moon ice creams.

Blue moon is another Midwestern ice cream flavor that's even more mysterious than the super sweet. The Smurf-colored ice cream has a flavor that's difficult for even the hardiest Midwesterner to pin down. Some say it's citrus with a strong hint of vanilla. Others swear it's fruity, with notes of raspberry and lemon.

But despite its moniker today, Superman ice cream's existence pre-dates the DC Comics superhero, so the name was likely tagged on later. With the bold colors, it's easy to see how the name stuck. But you'll also find the red, blue, and yellow ice cream under the names Super Rainbow, Super Coop, and Scooperman, among others.

What Flavor Is Superman Ice Cream?

The exact combination of Superman ice cream's three flavors is held as a secret by ice cream makers that swirl up the sweet treat. But a few makers have tipped their hand just a bit for their fans.

The flavors of Superman ice cream may include:

Some makers simply stir up three shades of vanilla. It will dye any tongue bright blue, just as well as flavored versions. But to be truly authentic, each of the colors should come with its own flavor. The exact flavors or combinations depend on which company is making the ice cream. (And they may not be willing to share the mix.)

Where to Buy Superman Ice Cream

Today, you'll find Superman ice cream throughout the Midwest, especially in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Some grocery stores and specialty ice cream shops sell the tri-color treat in other parts of the country as well.

If you're in the Midwest, you probably already know where to buy Superman ice cream: your local ice cream parlor, grocery store, or sweets shop.

Outside the Midwest, you can certainly check with those same spots, but you may have to order pints or quarts to get your fix or search for stores that sell Midwestern brands.