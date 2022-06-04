There are more ways than ever to brew your perfect cup of joe. From popping a pod into the Keurig to steeping coarse grounds in a French press, there's a method to suit every coffee-drinkers' priorities and preferences. One brewing style that's experienced a spike in popularity during recent years is pour-over. Chances are, you've heard of pour-over coffee, but what exactly is it?

What Is Pour-Over Coffee?

In its simplest form, pour-over coffee involves pouring hot water over ground coffee that's held in some form of filter. The steaming water brews the coffee grounds, and the coffee drips through the filter into a pitcher or directly into a cup. Voila, it's as easy as that.

However, it's important to note that with pour-over coffee, how one pours matters. You want to pour all over the grounds with a measured hand rather than dumping hot water right into the center. A steady stream of hand-poured water agitates the grounds (in a good way), which activates the oils in the coffee. The filters used with pour-over devices catch these oils, allowing their aromatic compounds to infuse your coffee with flavor, without the unpleasant mouthfeel of the oils.

Many coffee enthusiasts prefer pour-over for single-origin beans, as this method brings out the more subtle nuances in flavor. Pour-over coffee also tends to be less acidic than coffee produced by other methods, which is appealing for those with sensitive stomachs.

While easy enough to prepare, because pour-over coffee is slightly more involved than many electric coffee makers, this method is ideal for coffee lovers who are looking to savor their cup. Jasmine Bourgeois, a former barista and professional coffee roaster based in Philadelphia, says, "Pour-overs bring out more of the flavors of the bean, making it a stronger and tastier cup. Plus, you can better appreciate the whole process from bean to cup — the specific region the beans are from, the way they're roasted, [and] the way they're ground."

Types of Pour Over Coffee Makers

Dripper

There are a few different types of devices used to make pour-over coffee. The most straightforward device is usually called a "dripper" and looks kind of like a tea cup without a bottom. The dripper sits on top of a mug and is generally wider at the top with a fluted interior.

Once you place the dripper on top of a coffee mug, you add a cone-shaped filter and coffee grounds. As you begin to pour hot water over the grounds, coffee slowly drips out of the bottom of the dripper, directly into your cup. These pour-over devices are ideal if you are only making coffee for one and you're not interested in investing a considerable amount of money into a new coffee brewing system.

Carafe

The other popular variety of pour-over coffee maker is carafe-based; it's essentially a large glass pitcher that has a dripper portion built in at the top. The carafe works essentially the same way as a dripper, but it has the capacity to make and hold several servings at a time.

Consumers commonly refer to this style of pour-over maker as "a chemex" because of the Chemex brand's ubiquity. There are other brands of carafe-style pour-over makers, but the Chemex is the oldest and most popular.

What You Need To Make Pour-Over Coffee

First things first, gather your supplies. To make a great cup of pour-over coffee, you'll need:

a pour-over device of your choosing

whole coffee beans

a coffee grinder

a filter

a kettle of water

a timer

Before getting into the process, let's address filters. There are special, cone-shaped filters needed to fit into a pour-over device; a standard coffee filter won't fit quite right. A pour-over filter is triangular and fits snugly into the top of the device. Both reusable metal filters and disposable paper filters are available, and each variety comes with positives and negatives. Because they're reusable, metal filters are much more environmentally-friendly; however, they're more expensive and oftentimes don't fit well into different brands of pour-over devices, which means you'll probably need to purchase a new one if you buy a different pour-over. Additionally, some metal filters can impart an unpleasant taste after use. Paper filters impart no flavor and actually tend to extract the coffee's flavors better, but they often require a soaking step, which adds more time to the process. There's also the waste that comes from single-use paper products to consider.

How to Make Pour-Over Coffee

How your pour-over coffee ultimately turns out is rooted in two key factors:

The size of the grind

The ratio of water to grounds

Aim for a medium-coarse grind, and should fill your filter a scant two-thirds of the way full for optimal flavor. If the coffee is too coarse, the water will filter through too quickly, and you'll have a weak cup of coffee. If the grind is too fine, the water will filter through too slowly, and the resulting brew will be bitter and acidic.

Step-By-Step

To start, set your whole station up. Place your dripper onto your mug or set up your carafe system. If you're using a paper filter, wet it under running water and place the moistened filter into the top of your pour-over device. Heat your water using either a stovetop kettle or an electric kettle; you're aiming for just under boiling, about 195-200 degrees F. Grind your whole coffee beans to a medium-coarse grind and fill your filter about two-thirds up, being careful not to pack down the coffee. Pour just enough hot water over the grounds to dampen them slightly. (This is called "wetting" or "blooming," and the purpose is to release CO2 trapped in the beans during the roasting process; this CO2 can create an unpleasant, sour taste in your coffee.) You'll see the water bubbling up a bit from the grounds as it filters through; you're ready to add more water once the bubbling finishes, about 30-45 seconds. Slowly and constantly pour the water over the surface of the grounds in a circular motion until your container is full, pausing to allow the coffee to drain as needed. If using a dripper, remove the device and enjoy; if using a carafe, remove the filter, pour, and enjoy (your first cup)! And don't forget to make good use of any leftover coffee or coffee grounds.