Learn all about what makes Parma ham special, and how it fits in with prosciutto.

If you come across Parma ham (prosciutto di Parma) at the grocery store or on a restaurant menu, you're looking at a specialty product that's traveled all the way from Italy. Parma ham hails from the province of Parma in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, which also produces Parmigiano Reggiano (Parmesan).

But, besides it being an Italian import, what makes Parma ham special? Is Parma ham the same thing as prosciutto? What is Parma ham made from?

Parma ham comes from the hind legs of pigs. Curing the meat with sea salt — just enough to preserve the ham without it tasting too salty — causes it to lose a significant amount of moisture, about a quarter of its weight. For the preparation of the legs, the aging period is at least 1 year (by law) starting from the date of the first salting, though some may be cured as long as 3 years. This results in a bold, concentrated flavor.

Parma Ham vs. Prosciutto

You know prosciutto as dry-cured, thinly-sliced pork that tastes nicely salty. Prosciutto is the Italian word for ham. As the literal meaning of prosciutto di Parma (ham from Parma) implies, Parma ham is a type of prosciutto that comes from the Parma region.

Not all prosciutto is prosciutto di Parma, though. A handful of Italian regions produce prosciutto, including prosciutto di San Daniele from the northeast corner of the country and prosciutto Toscano from Tuscany in central Italy.

What's more, not all products labeled prosciutto even come from Italy. People around the world now use similar methods to cure and slice ham, labeling it prosciutto, too. Technically, however, prosciutto refers to Italian-made hams, whether cured or cooked.

Parma Ham vs. Ham

In Italy, ham falls under one of two categories: prosciutto crudo (uncooked ham) and prosciutto cotto (cooked ham). Parma ham is dry-cured. What we usually think of as ham in the United States — sliced and sold as lunchmeat at the grocery store or deli — is wet cured, which has undergone brining and is often, but not always, smoked.

So, what is the difference between ham and Parma ham? If you're comparing the two at the supermarket, you're basically choosing between pork that's been dry-cured or wet-cured. You'll also notice that ham tends to come sliced slightly thicker than Parma ham or prosciutto.

How to Enjoy Parma Ham

Since Parma ham is a specialty ingredient, it works nicely with simple preparations that allow the meat itself to shine. You can use it in any recipe that calls for prosciutto. Feature delicate samplings on a cheese plate or charcuterie board. Wrap thin slices around ripe fruit like in this Prosciutto e Melone, or add depth to a dish like in this irresistible Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Peaches with Burrata and Basil.

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus is a fun and tasty twist on a regular vegetable side, and of course, the flavors of this ham go perfectly on pizzas, flatbreads, or appetizers like Grissini with Prosciutto or Prosciutto and Parmesan Pinwheels.

Most often, discriminating chefs will recommend Parma ham be served at room temperature, with the band of fat left intact. However, food is always subjective, so we say it can really be savored in whatever way suits your palate.

There is a lot of love and care that goes into the production of prosciutto di Parma. The history of each leg is traced by visible markings so you know exactly where the prosciutto came from, with a brand of the identifying Ducal Crown, unique to Parma ham, as the final guarantee of authenticity. Enjoy as such, imagining you are breathing in the Italian air as you taste its delicious gifts.