If you're a fan of cured meat or recipes like spaghetti alla carbonara, you're likely familiar with pancetta — but if not, you're in the perfect place to learn all about it. Some think of pancetta as fancy bacon, but there's much more to pancetta than meets the eye. Read on to learn all about pancetta, including what it tastes like, how to cook with it, and what to use as a substitute when you're in a pancetta pinch.

What Is Pancetta?

Pancetta (pronounced pan-CHET-tah) is a cut of pork belly meat that is salt-cured but not smoked. An Italian specialty, pancetta can be eaten both uncooked and cooked, and is sold both sliced and cubed. Sliced pancetta is best for sandwiches or antipasto boards, while cubed pancetta is best for cooking.

What Does Pancetta Taste Like?

Pancetta has a strong pork taste and salt level. Its flavor profile is close to bacon, but without the smokiness.

What's the Difference Between Pancetta, Bacon, and Prosciutto?

Pancetta, bacon, and prosciutto are all types of cured pork, so it's easy to get the three mixed up. Here are the key differences between each cured meat:

Pancetta is made from pork belly, the underside of a pig. It's cured, but not smoked, and seasoned with salts, spices, and other ingredients such as juniper berries. Pancetta can be eaten both cooked and uncooked, and it has a fatty, silky texture and light pink color. Pancetta takes about 3 weeks to cure.

Bacon is also made from pork belly, but it's both cured and smoked, giving it an earthy flavor. It has a dark pink color and is typically cut into strips, and it cannot be eaten raw. Bacon takes about 10 days to cure.

Prosciutto is made from the hind legs of a pig and is dry-cured. It has a thick, buttery, and smooth texture, and is typically cut into very thin slices. Prosciutto is usually served raw and is a common component of charcuterie and antipasto boards. Prosciutto takes about a year to cure.

Where to Buy Pancetta

Look for pancetta in your supermarket's deli section — it should be available sliced and cut into cubes. Visit your local butcher or a specialty grocer to get pancetta that's sliced to order.

Get the Recipe: Home-Cured Pancetta

How to Use Pancetta

Pancetta has a high fat content, and cooked pancetta is often utilized to bring punches of flavor into dishes such as pastas, soups, or vegetables. A little bit of pancetta goes a long way, so cubed pancetta is best for adding flavor to a carbonara or stewed beans and greens.

Pancetta can also be eaten uncooked. It makes a great sandwich meat and is right at home on a snack or charcuterie board.

Pancetta Substitutes

Your best option for a pancetta substitute is prosciutto, since it will match pancetta's saltiness and unsmoked flavor and can also be eaten uncooked. If you need to cook with your pancetta substitute, bacon will have the same consistency and fat content, but you may need to adjust your recipe to account for the added smokiness. If you don't have any cured pork on hand, you can also use ham or mushrooms, although you will need to add salt.

Pancetta Recipes

Check out some of our top-rated recipes with pancetta below: