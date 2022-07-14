What Is Oshinko and What Does It Taste Like?

If you frequent sushi restaurants, you may have seen oshinko on the menu and wondered what the term means. Or maybe you've seen a bright yellow center in a sushi roll and weren't sure what it was or what it's called. Put most simply, oshinko (meaning, "fragrant dish" in Japanese) is a variety of Japanese pickled vegetable, tsukemono. Other common types of tsukemono include pickled ginger and kyuri zuke, a type of Japanese brined cucumber.

What Is Oshinko Made Of?

Typically, oshinko is made of daikon radish. White daikon are a type of winter radish and are easily distinguishable by their oblong shape and white-green skin. Daikon can grow much larger than red radishes, even up to several pounds in weight! In terms of flavor, daikon radishes tend to be less sharp and more sweet than red radishes, with a juicier inside and crisper texture. If you've ever enjoyed a Vietnamese bánh mì, the pickled white, thread-like bits are made out of daikon radish.

To turn a white daikon radish into oshinko, you simply need to pickle it. Most of the time, the daikon is cut into thick batons. It won't retain its signature bite if it's too thin, but if it's too thick, the brine won't penetrate. While there are many nuanced differences in recipes, the basic principle is the same: A pickling brine made from rice wine or white vinegar, flavored with salt and usually a considerable amount of sugar, is poured over the daikon.

Some recipes use a pinch of turmeric to achieve that signature yellow color. This brine can be utilized hot or cold to make a quick pickle. Hot-brined oshinko can pretty much be used right away, but cold-brined oshinko will require a few days for the flavor to develop.

What Does Oshinko Taste Like?

A daikon's flavor is softer than a red radish, so most often, oshinko are relatively mild, pleasantly crisp pickles. A good batch of oshinko strikes a tasty balance between sweet, salty, and sour. How much of each flavor comes through depends on the recipe, but oshinko is generally a sweet pickle. If you've ever had a bread and butter pickle, the taste is similar but with more of a peppery bite from the daikon. The daikon radish tends to retain some of its texture after pickling, but, especially in recipes that use a hot brine, the daikon softens considerably. The texture lands somewhere between a raw carrot and a standard cucumber pickle.

If you're a fan of pickled items and love a little extra crunch, oshinko might be your new favorite sushi filling. While it's most well known as a sushi ingredient, oshinko goes well on the side of a rice bowl or with any dish where you want a pop of sweet, salty, acidic crunch to cut through spicy or rich ingredients. If you're interesting in experimenting with it at home, prepared oshinko can be purchased online or found at most Asian grocery stores

Are Oshinko Rolls Vegetarian?

Since oshinko consists of just daikon and pickle brine, it's not only vegetarian but vegan, as well. Usually, oshinko sushi rolls are made up of oshinko, sushi rice, and nori — all ingredients that are safe for both vegetarians and vegans alike.

To confirm that your oshinko roll is vegetarian, always check to make sure there aren't additional ingredients listed on the menu item that aren't vegetarian-friendly, like bonito or tobiko. If you're ever unsure, just ask! Oshinko is also a common ingredient in other types of all-veggie rolls, as it pairs excellently with cucumber, carrot, and especially avocado.