What Is Old Bay Seasoning?

This spice blend is a staple for every seafood lover. But aside from nostalgia, what's really in a can of Old Bay seasoning?

Old Bay seasoning is synonymous with seafood and nostalgia, and no coastal kitchen is complete without it. That bright yellow can is all too familiar to residents of the Chesapeake Bay and beyond. But what is in it? And where did it come from? I took a deep dive into the history and makeup of this classic spice blend. Read on to learn how to make your own Old Bay Seasoning, plus get top-rated recipes to put the seasoning to use.

History of Old Bay Seasoning

The story goes that in 1939, a German immigrant named Gustav Brunn started the Baltimore Spice Company in downtown Baltimore. Having fled Nazi Germany in 1937 with only a small spice grinder, Brunn created "Delicious Brand Shrimp and Crab Seasoning." This spice blend was meant to service the needs of the nearby seafood market and was later renamed Old Bay seasoning, after the Old Bay Line passenger ship that traveled the waters of the Chesapeake Bay in the early 1900s. In 1990, the spice giant McCormick & Co. purchased the rights to Old Bay, continuing to offer it in its classic yellow can as we know it today.

What Spices Are in Old Bay Seasoning?

According to McCormick, Old Bay is a blend of 18 herbs and spices, making it versatile for use on fish, chicken, vegetables, and soup. The unique blend of spices includes (but is not limited to): celery seed, paprika, mustard, salt, red pepper, and black pepper. Unfortunately the remaining spices and herbs remain a mystery to those outside of McCormick, although many have tried to crack the code, including some in our community of home cooks (more on that to come).

The robust and zesty flavor that comes from this mystery spice blend is the perfect accompaniment to crabs (preferably Maryland Blue Crabs) as well as many Cajun dishes. Although Old Bay enthusiasts will argue that it can really go on anything — french fries, popcorn, and even lollipops.

How to Make Old Bay Seasoning

While the original recipe is largely a mystery, many copycat versions have popped up over the years. Learn how to make your own seasoning substitute with things you likely already have in your spice cabinet based on Jan's Old Bay Seasoning Substitute.

Ways to Use Old Bay Seasoning

Get all the seafood inspiration you need with these top-rated recipes that feature the Mid-Atlantic's favorite seasoning.

