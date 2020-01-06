These tools, gadgets, and dishes just can't stand up to the dishwasher's power.

15 Kitchen Things You Should Never Put In Your Dishwasher

You wouldn't risk ruining your handiest knife, favorite frying pan, or your grandmother's good china, right? Well, we hate to break it to you, but your dishwasher could do just that — if not after one cycle, then perhaps over time. Here are the kitchen tools tools, dishes, utensils, and cookware that you're better off hand-washing.

1. Wood

Wooden utensils and cutting boards will split, splinter, or lose their finish when exposed to the dishwasher's hot water. What's more, moisture can sneak into cracks and might turn into mold.

2. Cast Iron

To preserve your cast iron skillets in all their pre-seasoned perfection, don't stick them in the dishwasher. The iron will rust *and* lose the seasoning that gives it those nonstick superpowers.

3. Aluminum

Washing aluminum cookware (like baking sheets and pots) in the dishwasher will tarnish it with dark stains.

4. Copper

Your copper pots, pans, and Moscow Mule mugs will lose their luster in the dishwasher. Hand-wash these items to preserve their hue.

5. Nonstick Cookware

Even if the skillet or pot says it's dishwasher safe, nonstick cookware doesn't hold up well in the dishwasher. Over time, the detergents will wear down its coating.

6. Ceramic Cookware

Like other nonstick cookware, ceramic pots and pans are dishwasher safe. Even so, ceramic cookware starts to deteriorate when exposed to some detergents.

7. Pressure Cooker Parts

If you're obsessed with Instant Pot® meals, keep your pressure cooker pots, lids, and gaskets out of the dishwasher. If the tiniest remnants of food or detergent jam the lid's safety valves, your pressure cooker could seriously malfunction.

8. Graters

Don't count on your dishwasher to remove each and every bit of food from your cheese grater. Hand-wash it with a sponge to ensure that it gets squeaky clean.

9. Insulated Mugs

The heat of the dishwasher could ruin your insulated mug's vacuum seal, a.k.a. the part that keeps liquids hot or cold.

10. Certain Plastics

Repurposing plastic takeout containers keeps them out of landfills, but the dishwasher isn't the right place for them, either. The dishwasher heat will melt and misshape most plastics. Plastics labeled "dishwasher safe," on the other hand, can go on the top rack.

11. Your Good Knives

Good chef's knifes are a valuable tool in your kitchen arsenal, and not just in terms of cost. Keep your good knives out of the dishwasher to keep their blades from dulling.

12. Fine China

Whether it's antique or adorned with metallic details, delicate fine china won't fare well in the dishwasher. Nor would you want to damage Grandma's vintage dinnerware. This goes for hand-painted dishes, too. A good rule of thumb is, "Hand-painted equals hand-washed."

13. Gold Flatware

Gold-colored utensils will lose their color and shine in the dishwasher. They may also tarnish in the heat and strong detergents. Instead, hand-wash them and dry them with a tea towel.

14. Crystal

Too fragile to handle high temperatures, crystal can crack or chip in the dishwasher. Not only that, detergents can strip away its sheen.

15. Anything With a Label

Ever repurpose glass salad dressing bottles or pickle jars? Remove their labels (and traces of glue) before adding them to the dishwasher. Remnants of paper and adhesives could clog your dishwasher's filter.