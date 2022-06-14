What Is Marry Me Chicken?

First there was engagement chicken and now this — what's the deal behind these dinner recipes that claim to be worthy of a proposal?

We've all heard it before: the quickest way to someone's heart is through their stomach. Whether it's true or not is a totally different story. But there are tons of recipes out there that claim to be so good that whoever you make it for will have to propose to you.

It started with Glamour's Engagement Chicken, but the new proposal-worthy dish that love birds can't get enough of is Marry Me Chicken. So what's the story behind these dishes?

What Is Engagement Chicken?

As the story goes, a fashion editor at Glamour magazine had an easy roasted lemon chicken recipe that she gave to her assistant. Her assistant made the chicken for her boyfriend who scarfed it down. Then, he proposed. Were these two events related? Probably not.

But, three more women at the magazine made the chicken and their boyfriends proposed too. Since then, Glamour's editors have heard of more than 60 women getting engaged after making the chicken, according to the back of Glamour's 2011 cookbook 100 Recipes Every Woman Should Know: Engagement Chicken and 99 Other Fabulous Dishes to Get You Everything You Want in Life.

Engagement Chicken is seriously super easy to make (it's the simple things in life, right?). It's just a whole chicken seasoned with lemon juice, salt, and pepper and stuffed with whole lemons. The secret to the chicken is the pan juices that you pour over the top of the roasted chicken before garnishing it with fresh herbs. User Sential created a Lemon-Roasted Chicken recipe based on Engagement Chicken including, "Yes — I did get proposed to within 3 months of making it!'

Ina Garten also has an easy Engagement Roast Chicken recipe that she swears by. Her chicken is stuffed with both lemons and garlic, plus roasted alongside more lemons and onions. However, there's no evidence that this chicken was the reason her husband, Jeffrey, proposed to her more than 50 years ago.

What Is Marry Me Chicken?

Now Marry Me Chicken is a little bit more involved. However, it's still an easy chicken recipe that's made in your skillet. Marry Me Chicken is your favorite cut of chicken doused in a Parmesan and sun-dried tomato cream sauce alongside bacon and angel hair pasta.

The Marry Me Chicken is credited to Delish's team of editors who created the Italian-inspired recipe. But you'll find delicious variations all over the internet (including our site).

It only takes 35 minutes to make Allstar thedailygourmet's top-rated Marry-Me Chicken recipe. Start by cooking the chicken in a skillet with butter, garlic, oregano, and thyme. Then, bake the nearly cooked chicken in chicken broth. Finish it off with a Parmesan, cream, sun-dried tomato, chicken broth, and red pepper flake sauce. Serve the chicken topped with the delicious sauce and bacon over a bed of pasta.

Forget making this for a marriage proposal. We want to make this mouthwatering dish every night!

Does Marry Me Chicken Work?

Unfortunately, even though these dishes boast proposal-worthy names, one meal won't make your crush fall in love with you. It will, however, garner plenty of compliments from whoever eats it — whether that's your significant other, friend, family member, or anyone else who has the pleasure of trying this home-cooked meal.