What is in Italian Seasoning Blend?

Italian seasoning includes several dried herbs, typically basil, oregano, marjoram, thyme, rosemary, sage, and savory. It usually does not contain any spices or salt.

What is Italian Seasoning Used For?

Italian seasoning is an aromatic all-purpose seasoning that can be used for a wide variety of dishes, from spaghetti sauce, pasta salad, and other pasta dishes to garlic butter, meatballs, fish, seafood, and chicken.

In addition to being sold as a condiment in spice jars, Italian seasoning is also added to products such as bread crumbs, panko, and croutons.

What is the Difference between Italian Seasoning and Italian Dressing?

Italian dressing is a vinaigrette-type salad dressing made with olive oil and vinegar or lemon juice and seasoned with garlic, oregano, basil, dill, and fennel. It is sold as a dry mix in packets or ready-to-use in bottles.

Is Italian Seasoning the Same as Herbes de Provence?

Both are similar dried herb mixes but with different origins and slightly different flavor profiles. Herbes de Provence from France contains dried basil, fennel seed, lavender, marjoram, rosemary, sage, summer savory, and thyme.

Can I Substitute Herbes de Provence for Italian Seasoning?

Herbes de Provence is suitable as a substitute for Italian seasoning. A blend without lavender is best. However the best option rather than substituting is to make your own Italian blend by mixing different dried herbs. Read on for some easy DIY recipes.

How to Make Your Own Italian Seasoning

The mix of herbs commonly known as Italian seasoning combines the well-known herbs that originally called Italy home, herbs like rosemary, basil, oregano, marjoram, and thyme.

"Better than already prepared types because you can make it to your taste," says Denyse. "I use the bulk baggie spices in the Mexican food aisle, they're so much less expensive and taste great!"

Similar to the above mix, this version adds red pepper flakes and dried cilantro. "Excellent seasoning for all recipes that call for italian seasoning, I like to use it for just about everything Italian or not," says Suzanne. "Store in an airtight container; it keeps for about 12 weeks. You can use fresh herbs you dry yourself, or store bought dried herbs - of course, the ones you grow and dry yourself are better!"

Some Favorite Recipes Using Italian Seasoning

"These meatballs are a compilation of many, many meatball recipes to finally achieve what I was looking for... Meatball Nirvana!" says lovestohost. "Cover with your favorite red sauce and serve with pasta or in crusty garlic bread rolls."

"A traditional Italian soup," says Star Pooley. "Serve with a crisp salad and a hot loaf of garlic bread and you have a meal! Serve with grated Parmesan cheese on top."

You'll make popcorn on the stovetop with olive oil and then season the popcorn with Italian seasoning, garlic salt, and grated Parmesan cheese. "A quick, savory snack that is perfect for movie night," says Jon.

"Healthy, low-fat version of a favorite with an Italian flair," says PattiMcQ.

"You'll need a large, heavy-duty roasting pan (or a couple of smaller ones) and a very hot oven for this delicious dish," says Chef John. "The long oven time makes everything beautifully caramelized and the chicken fork tender."

The combination of Italian sausage, ground beef, tomatoes and lots of spices, makes this sauce especially flavorful. "This creates a great, chunky, and very meaty spaghetti sauce," says Ashley. "The longer it cooks, the better it tastes!"