This App Is One of the Cheapest Places To Buy Eggs Right Now

We know we don't have to tell you that egg prices are quite high right now—one trip to the grocery store will prove it. So, instead of that bad news, we'll share some good news. We found an app that can save you tons of money on groceries, and it also happens to be one of the cheapest places to buy eggs right now.

In our recent article comparing egg prices across grocery stores, the Farmish app ranked number two as the cheapest option for eggs—second only to Dollar General. So what is Farmish and how are their prices so low?

What is Farmish?

Farmish is an app that allows you to shop directly from local farmers in your area. Think of it almost like an online farmer's market where you can find farm fresh eggs, along with other locally grown produce and other goods, all for affordable prices.

Shopping via the app is quite simple, all you do is log in, allow it to locate you or search your location, then browse your local listings. You can even search for the exact type of eggs you're looking for—they have chicken, quail, or even duck eggs. You can also search for other specific products in your area.

Farmish

You'd be surprised at just how many listings there are—even if you live in a more urban area.

Just like shopping on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, you can see photos, descriptions, and seller information for every listing. Then, when you're ready to make a purchase, just chat with the seller to arrange payment and pickup.

As of January 31, in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, area, the average listing price for chicken eggs on the Farmish app is $3 per dozen. For comparison, a dozen eggs at Walmart in the same area are $3.78.

While eggs are certainly a hot commodity on the app right now, you can also find other locally sourced and produced products to buy. Some common products I found in my area are herbs, honey, vegetables, milk, syrup, and even soap.

Not only are the products on the app cheaper than most grocery store prices, but using the app is also a great way to support your local farmers and makers.