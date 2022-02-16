Everything you need to know about the sinfully delicious dessert.

A lot of cakes can be described as sinfully delicious, but there's only one that's so sinfully good it's known as the "Devil's food." That would be the chocolatey Devil's food cake.

You may think Devil's food cake is simply a chocolate cake, but actually, Devil's food cake is slightly different from your classic chocolate cake.

What Is Devil's Food Cake?

Devil's food cake is a rich chocolate cake that became popular in the early 20th century. It's believed the first recipe for Devil's food cake was published in Mrs. Rorer's New Cook Book by Sarah Tyson Rorer in 1902.

In that recipe, the cake is three or four layers and is held together by a "soft icing," which is most likely a buttercream, with chopped nuts.

Nowadays, what distinguishes a Devil's food cake is its rich chocolate flavor thanks to the use of cocoa powder. Devil's food cakes are also known for their use of extra baking soda and dark color.

Devil's Food Cake vs. Chocolate Cake

Devil's food cake is a chocolate cake, but it's richer, darker, and fluffier than traditional chocolate cake. This is because it's made with cocoa powder and extra baking soda, whereas a traditional chocolate cake is typically made with heavier ingredients like melted chocolate, butter, cream, and milk that create a denser cake.

Using cocoa powder lends a rich, decadent chocolate flavor to the Devil's food cake. Some recipes use Dutch-processed cocoa powder for an even richer flavor, or some use both cocoa powder and coffee because the coffee brings out the deep chocolate flavor.

Devil's food cake also uses more baking soda than traditional chocolate cakes. By using more baking soda, the pH level in the cake will be increased, which adds more bubbles. More bubbles mean the cake will be fluffier and airy, and an increased pH level means the cake will have a darker hue. Bottom line: The baking soda gives Devil's food cake its iconic deep brown, almost red and black, color.

Devil's Food Cake vs. Red Velvet Cake

Devil's food cake and red velvet cake are quite similar as they are both made with cocoa powder. In fact, it's believed they were both sweetened and colored with beets during the Victorian era, which means they both had a red color at one time. Obviously, red velvet cake kept this red hue and is now colored with red food coloring, while Devil's food cake now has a dark brown hue.

The difference in these two cakes comes from the liquids that are used. Devil's food cake typically has coffee, sour cream, or water in the batter. While red velvet cake has tangier flavored liquids like buttermilk or vinegar. The different liquids also mean that Devil's food cakes have more moisture, which results in a more tender cake than red velvet.

Additionally, Devil's food cake can sometimes be made with Dutch-processed cocoa powder, while red velvet is only made with regular cocoa powder.

Why Is It Called Devil's Food Cake?

No one is really sure how this cake got its name. Some say its dark appearance and rich taste led to its sinful and devilish name. Others say the word "deviled" had already been in use to describe spicy and peppery foods, so it seemed like it fit.

Some people say the rich, chocolatey flavors make Devil's food cake the antithesis of angel food cake since angel food cake is light and spongy. So they gave it the opposite name.

Truthfully, there is no right answer for why it's called Devil's food cake, so you can just pick your favorite theory.

How to Make Devil's Food Cake

Devil's food cake is traditionally prepared in round cake pans, but you can use a 9x13 inch pan or Bundt pan, too. Once the cake is finished you can top it with vanilla or chocolate frosting, ganache, glaze, or powdered sugar.

Devil's Food Cake Recipes to Try