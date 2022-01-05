If you like piña coladas or have ever made a coconut cake, then you're familiar with cream of coconut. It adds a divine sweetness and softness to drinks and desserts, and is the defining factor in many tropically inspired (or based) cocktails. Cream of coconut is also easy to confuse with other coconut products, mainly coconut cream and coconut milk, since the names and packaging and nearly identical. It's almost like they're intentionally confusing us. Read on to learn the basics of cream of coconut, including what it is, how it differs from coconut cream and coconut milk, where to find it in the grocery store, cream of coconut substitutions, how to make your own cream of coconut at home, and how to use cream of coconut in recipes.

What Is Cream of Coconut?

Cream of coconut is coconut cream that's been sweetened and processed so it has a thick, syrupy texture. It's mainly used as a mixer for drinks and cocktails, and you can find it with other non-alcoholic mixers such as margarita mix and bloody mary mix, but it is also used in desserts or as a vegan alternative to milk or cream.

What's the Difference Between Cream of Coconut and Coconut Cream?

Cream of coconut and coconut cream mainly differ in texture and taste. You can look at the two like raw and finished products that are not exactly interchangeable. Coconut cream is unsweetened and has a thinner texture; cream of coconut, on the other hand, has been processed and sweetened. If you were to use cream of coconut in a coconut cake recipe, for example, you wouldn't need to add condensed milk because the cream of coconut already has that same texture and sweetness.

What's the Difference Between Cream of Coconut and Coconut Milk?

Cream of coconut and coconut milk are entirely different ingredients. Coconut milk is a combination of water and coconut pulp, and has a more liquid consistency, while cream of coconut is thicker and smoother. Additionally, since cream of coconut has been processed, it has a markedly sweet flavor.

Cream of Coconut Substitutes

If you can't find cream of coconut at your grocery store, you can easily make a good substitute by mixing sweetened condensed milk with enough coconut extract to get the flavor you want. You can also mix coconut cream or coconut milk with sweetened condensed milk, although the texture might not be a thick as you'd like. To make a cream of coconut substitute with canned coconut milk, open the can without shaking it and skim off the fatty top layer to mix with sweetened condensed milk. You can also make your own cream of coconut out of coconut milk, sugar, and salt.

How to Make Cream of Coconut

Cream of coconut is easy to make with just a few pantry staples. Simply combine 1 cup of coconut milk, 1¾ cups granulated sugar, and a pinch of salt in a saucepan and cook on low until the sugar is dissolved. You can also add a tablespoon of coconut powder. Store in an airtight container, such as a plastic squeeze bottle or a glass jar, in the refrigerator. Use within 5 days.

How to Use Cream of Coconut

Cream of coconut is primarily used as a mixer for drinks, but you can also use it as an alternative to dairy products in desserts like cakes, homemade ice cream, and flan. You can also use cream of coconut as a thickening agent in curries, soups, and smoothies. Because cream of coconut is sweet, be sure to taste your recipe before adding additional sweetener.