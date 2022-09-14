What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?

If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is.

Or maybe you do live in one of those areas and still don't know what it is. There's no shame in only asking the person at Giant Eagle's deli counter to give you chipped ham because that's what your mom always asked for.

Whatever the case, we're here to clear up the confusion about what chipped chopped ham is and where it came from.

All About Chipped Chopped Ham

There are two parts to chipped chopped ham: the first is the type of ham (chopped) and the second is how it's sliced (chipped).

It starts with a loaf (yes, loaf) of chopped ham, which is made of ham, ham trimmings, and seasonings ground up and formed into a mold. Chopped ham was a more economical choice than traditional cooked ham, which is what made it so popular in the post-World War II era.

The chopped ham loaf then gets shaved incredibly thin on the meat slicer — or nowadays, the chipper — to create a fine texture and "hammier" flavor.

Many brands today sell chopped ham, however, not all delis will "chip" it — especially if you don't live in the Pennsylvania region. If your deli won't do "Pittsburgh-style," you can ask for shaved ham for a similar texture.

There is also a difference between chipped chopped ham and simply chipped ham. If you live in an area where chipped ham is popular, you can ask the employee at the deli counter to chip basically any kind of ham. So if you like the fine texture of chipped ham for sandwiches, you can get chipped Boar's Head or whatever brand you buy. However, you wouldn't use that ham to make ham barbecue — that's when chipped chopped ham is a must.

While Hormel, Oscar Mayer, and Farmland make chopped ham, there is only one original source. If you want classic chipped chopped ham, you have to go to Isaly's.

Who Invented Chipped Chopped Ham?

Chipped chopped ham was created by a Pittsburgh-based brand called Isaly's (pronounced "EYE-zlees"). During its heyday from the 1930s to the 1980s, Isaly's Dairy Stores were all over Western Pennsylvania and Ohio. Isaly's had it all: a small grocery store, a deli counter, and even an ice cream parlor.

If you thought chipped chopped ham was a great invention, wait until you hear about Isaly's Skyscraper cones and Klondike bars (yep, those Klondike bars). Customers would stop by for a chipped ham sandwich and an ice cream cone with scoops that towered four inches over the cone.

Or, if they didn't want to eat there, they could grab chipped ham and a bottle of Isaly's famous barbecue sauce to make ham barbecue sandwiches at home.

There are only a few Isaly's stores left today, but the legacy lives on in grocery stores across the region — and through Isaly's online shop.

You can purchase Isaly's chipped chopped ham, its barbecue sauce, fan-favorite ice cream, as well as other deli and coffee products at supermarket stores in Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.