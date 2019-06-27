What Is Chimichurri?
What is Chimichurri Sauce?
Chimichurri is an Argentinian uncooked herb sauce made two ways: green chimichurri and red chimichurri. Green chimichurri is made with olive oil, red wine vinegar, finely chopped parsley, oregano, garlic, and seasonings. Red chimichurri, the spicier of the two, additionally includes smoked paprika and dried red chili, cayenne pepper, or pepper flakes. Some recipes also add red bell pepper.
Chimichurri sauce is easy to make in a food processor with standard pantry ingredients and a great way to use up extra parsley you may have in your fridge. In the original Argentinian chimichurri, parsley and garlic are the two dominant flavors, but there are many variations, such as green chimichurri with cilantro.
What is Chimichurri Sauce Used For?
Chimichurri is often served with steak and other meats such as fish, chicken, or roast beef. It's also delicious mixed with pasta, slathered on garlic bread, or blended into rice to make a fragrant herb pilaf. Using chimichurri as a marinade in grilled dishes — like beef skewers — is also popular as it adds incredible flavor.
What is Chimichurri Seasoning?
If you don't have fresh herbs on hand, you can make or buy chimichurri seasoning. Also labeled as a dry rub or dry marinade, chimichurri seasoning contains dried parsley, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, and other herbs and spices.
You can even make chimichurri sauce from dry seasoning. Add olive oil, water, vinegar, and lemon or lime juice as directed on the package.
"Chimichurri is a fabulous green sauce that's been steadily growing in popularity across the American restaurant landscape," says Chef John. "This herby, garlicky, tangy, spicy, and very green condiment is great on all kinds of grilled meats."
