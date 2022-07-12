What Is Chili Crisp?

All About Chili Crisp

Chili crisp is a spicy, crunchy, and aromatic condiment with Chinese roots traditionally made with chiles, Sichuan peppercorns, spices, and other aromatics, such as garlic and scallions. The blend of these perfectly fried, flavorful ingredients, and the high ratio of crunchy bits to oil results in a tangy, umami, and super-savory condiment that has developed a cult-like following across the world.

While many recipes and bottled brands exist now, the most famous chili crisp was first bottled by Lan Gao Ma in 1997 from a recipe by Tao Huabi, the chef of a woman-owned noodle shop from the Guizhou province of China. This classic version is made with soybean oil, chile, onion, peanuts, soybeans, prickly ash powder, MSG, salt, and sugar.

However, chili crisp can be made with essentially any oil that is infused with the chef's choice of crispy bits and seasonings. Oil choices range from neutral vegetable oil to flavorful peanut or olive oil. For the crispy fried bits, fresh peppers, red chile flakes, scallions, shallots, garlic, ginger, preserved black beans, and nuts are all fair game. In the Sichuan province of China, tongue-numbing Sichuan peppercorns are added. And to really round out the flavor of a chili crisp, there's a very wide range of potential seasonings. Some keep it simple with salt, sugar, and MSG, but others get really creative and use star anise, cinnamon, cumin, cardamom, turmeric, fennel seeds, herbs, mushroom powder, and specialty peppers.

What Types of Chiles Are in Chili Crisp

Chili crisp can be made with any type of pepper depending on desired heat level of the condiment. For a mild, not-spicy version, use bell peppers, like in Trader Joe's Chili Onion Crunch. For a more traditional spicy version, try dried crushed red peppers, Sichuan peppers, or serranos. If you want to infuse even more heat or depth, try using dried habaneros, arbol, chipotle, ancho, japones, tianjin, or even Kashmiri chiles. Many chefs use a combination of several peppers to infuse differing levels of flavor and heat.

What's the Difference Between Mexican and Chinese Chili Crisp?

Mexican chili crisp and Chinese chili crisp are both delicious condiments but differ in the variations of oil, peppers, crispy bits, and seasonings, as you may expect. Don Chilio, a "chile crisp" from Mexico City, is made with jalapeños, serranos, or habanero peppers infused in olive oil. Chinese chili crisp is generally made with a vegetable oil, red chiles, Sichuan peppercorns, garlic, and MSG.

Where to Buy Chili Crisp

Chili crisp is available at Asian markets, online through a specific brand's website, on Amazon, or at well-stocked grocery stores. Look for it in the aisle with other Asian condiments like soy sauce, oyster sauce, and chili-garlic sauce.

How to Store Chili Crisp

Once opened, chili crisp should be stored in the refrigerator along with your other condiments for best results, and to help it stay fresh longer, though let's be honest — it's so delicious we usually don't have to worry about it turning on us before we finish the jar. Give it a good stir before using to mix up all the ingredients before using on your favorite dishes.

How to Use Chili Crisp

And speaking of favorite dishes... Use chili crisp as you would any other hot sauce — drizzled (or dumped) on tacos, burritos, noodles, sandwiches, dumplings, pizza, vegetables, eggs, and more, including sweeter treats like fresh fruit, chocolate, or even ice cream (why not?!). It's delicious on everything that needs a little more crunch and pizzazz. It'll be sure to wake up the taste buds.

How to Make Your Own Chili Crisp