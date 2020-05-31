Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Celery salt adds a zippy, salty finish to dinners, drinks, and more. But what exactly is it, and what's it best for? Keep reading to find out.

Even if you're not familiar with celery salt, the odds are you've had this common food seasoning in a dish at one point or another without even knowing it. For example, celery salt is used in Old Bay seasoning and KFC's secret spice recipe.

As its name suggests, celery salt adds a salty, celery-like flavor to savory dishes, adding an extra layer of flavor instantly, making this seasoning a staple in many kitchens.

And while you're likely to see celery salt listed as an ingredient in a number of different recipes, it has a somewhat subtle and mild flavor. That's why you'll often see it combined with other seasonings in a dish, rather than being the star of the show. But just because it's usually a second-string seasoning doesn't mean it's not vitally important. Read on to find how celery salt is used and what's a good substitute if you don't have the spice on hand.

What Is Celery Salt? What Does Celery Salt Taste Like?

Celery salt, which is made with crushed celery seeds and salt, is a common food seasoning used in savory dishes to add an extra layer of flavoring.

Celery salt tastes a lot like normal salt at first, but its slight aroma of celery becomes more prominent on the tongue, thanks to the crushed celery seed that's been mixed in. The seasoning has been described as having a mildly peppery bite, a green and grassy flavor, and as having a slightly bitter finish. A lot like celery itself, celery salt's flavor isn't very assertive but it's certainly distinctive.

celery salt Credit: Baking Nana

Get the Recipe: Celery Salt

What Is Celery Salt Made From?

Celery salt is a mixture of common table salt with ground celery seeds — or sometimes dried and ground celery stalk and leaves, too. After the celery has been ground, it's blended with the salt in an approximate 2:1 ratio to make celery salt.

You can make your own celery salt at home using this simple recipe.

What Is Celery Salt Used For?

You can substitute celery salt for normal salt in almost any savory dish to add an extra layer of flavor and subtle seasoning. Celery's recognizable taste complements dishes that have a lot of onions or carrots especially well. Just think about how onions, carrots, and celery are often used to add base flavor to a broth to get a sense of how celery salt could enhance other dishes. Sprinkle it into potato salad or egg salad for a hint of zest and brightness. Add it to a cream sauce for a touch of depth. Use it in a breading mixture for chicken breasts or onion rings.

Celery salt makes a great garnish, too. Rim your Bloody Mary glass with celery salt for an extra flavor boost. Sprinkle it over warm garlic bread or hot french fries for fresh taste and aroma.

What Is a Good Substitute for Celery Salt?

If your recipe calls for celery salt but you don't have any on hand, don't worry! There are plenty of other alternatives you can use to replace celery salt in a recipe.

Using plain salt is always a safe option, but if you're looking for something with a little more flavor, onion salt would be a better choice. Additionally, dill comes from the same family as celery and dried dill can be crushed and mixed with table salt in a 2:1 ratio to make a good celery salt substitute in a pinch.

celery salt Credit: Amazon

What to Make With Celery Salt

Ready to use celery salt in your kitchen? Here are three delicious recipes to try that use the seasoning to amp up the flavor factor.

1. Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup has been classic comfort food for generations. Add an extra layer of flavor to this cozy staple by sprinkling some celery salt into the broth as it boils.

Try This Recipe: Chicken Soup With Drop-In Noodles

2. Hearty Meatballs

Porcupine Meatballs with ground beef and rice Credit: KGora

Tossing some celery salt into your meatball mixture complements the dish's other flavors — like garlic and tomato — beautifully. This easy recipe uses just one pound of ground beef and is an ideal choice for weeknight dinners.

Try This Recipe: Melinda's Porcupine Meatballs

3. Savory Popcorn Seasoning

Spice up your standard movie-night popcorn with some celery salt, which transforms basic buttery popcorn into a surprisingly savory snack.

Try This Recipe: Popcorn Seasoning