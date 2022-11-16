If you've ever had a negroni, you've sampled Campari, one of Italy's most popular aperitifs, known for its bright red color and bitter flavor. While it can be jarring to some palates, Campari is popular in Italy for pre-dinner cocktails, because the bitterness stimulates the appetite, making you hungrier before a big meal. But Campari's uses are not limited to stirring into a negroni. There's a lot more you can do with it. Read on to learn all about the Italian liqueur.

What Is Campari?

Campari is an aperitif produced by the Italian company Gruppo Campari. An aperitif is a liqueur most often consumed before a meal (versus a digestif, which is generally consumed after a meal for digestion.) The product itself is made from a proprietary recipe created in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, which Gruppo Campari privately holds.

The product is made by infusing alcohol with "bitter herbs, aromatic plants, and fruit," according to Gruppo Campari. They also use an artificial dye to achieve Campari's signature siren-red color, though historically the color was derived from carmine dye made from female bugs. Campari sold in the United States has an alcohol volume of 24 percent.

What Does Campari Taste Like?

Campari tastes bitter, with a citrusy flavor and some spice-forward notes, like clove and cinnamon. Some experts believe the bitterness comes from chinotto, a citrus that is known for bitterness, but that remains unconfirmed. Campari has a strong flavor, which can be overwhelming for people with palates that are unaccustomed to the intensity, but there's a distinct sweetness to it that helps soften the taste.

Campari vs. Aperol

The biggest difference between Campari and Aperol is their alcohol by volume. Campari clocks in at 24 percent ABV, while Aperol is only 11 percent. Aperol is also lighter in color and intensity – while it's still bitter, it doesn't have as concentrated a flavor, making it lighter and more approachable than its counterpart. For the uninitiated bitter drinker, Aperol is a great option.

Campari Substitutes

Since Campari is made with a proprietary blend of ingredients, there is no one-to-one replacement. If you need to use something else, though, look for a bitter aperitif like one of these:

Aperol

Luxardo Bitter

Contratto Bitter

Cappelletti

Faccio Brutto Aperitivo

Forthave Red

How to Use Campari

Campari can be drunk straight up or stirred into cocktails. When using it in cocktails, think of it as a way to balance other flavors. A sweet drink, like something gin based with lots of juicy fruit flavors can be dialed in and made even more delicious with the addition of Campari's bitterness. Try out some classic Campari drinks like those below, then experiment with your own creations.

Classic Campari Cocktails

When the negroni was invented in the 1920s, Campari gained more mainstream relevance and awareness. But a negroni isn't the only cocktail that makes great use of Campari.

Negroni

Campari and soda

Boulevardier

Americano

How Long Does Campari Last?

Because of its alcohol by volume, Campari can last for quite some time unopened, as long as it's stored in a cool and dry area that is out of direct sunlight. Once a bottle of Campari has been opened, it will last about a year if fully resealed.

An open bottle of Campari will sometimes get a white residue on the cap area, which is simply a build-up of sugar that has dried after the liquor is poured. To remove it, simply wipe the top of the bottle with a damp paper towel.