What Is Cajun Seasoning and How Do You Make It At Home?

close up of salt-free cajun seasoning mix made with dried thyme, paprika, and cayenne pepper in a bowl

Chances are you have a bottle or jar of Cajun seasoning at home. But do you know exactly what's in Cajun seasoning – and what to use if you run out? Here's what you need to know about the spice drawer staple, including what it is how to make it at home:

What Is Cajun Seasoning?

Cajun Spice Mix Cajun Spice Mix | Photo by TTV78

Cajun seasoning is a spice blend used to add savory flavor to all sorts of dishes, from burgers and seafood to soups and stews. Most commercial blends contain some combination of the following ingredients:

Salt (though salt-free versions do exist)

Paprika

Red pepper

Black pepper

Thyme

Celery seed

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Cajun Seasoning Uses

Shrimp, Sausage, and Fish Jambalaya Credit: Brie Passano

You can add Cajun seasoning to anything that needs a little Cajun kick. For instance, it works well in:

Soups and stews (especially gumbo, jambalaya, and red beans and rice)

Spice rubs for grilled chicken, beef, pork, and seafood

Seafood dishes with shrimp or fish

Fried chicken batter or breading

Sauces to serve over pasta or rice

Spicy barbecue sauces

Hamburger patties and meatballs

Seafood patties and fish cakes

French fries, sweet potato fries, and hashbrowns

Cajun Seasoning Substitute

Cajun Spice Mix Cajun Spice Mix

The best substitute for store-bought Cajun seasoning is DIY Cajun seasoning (more on that below).

However, if you don't have time to whip up your own spice blend, Old Bay is a good substitute for Cajun seasoning. They both contain salt, red pepper, paprika, and herbs. Old Bay is a bit more complex – with warming spices like cardamom, cloves, and more – so keep in mind that it will affect the overall flavor of your dish.

You can also substitute Creole seasoning for Cajun seasoning, though Creole seasoning generally has an earthier flavor than spicy Cajun seasoning.

Again, when you don't have Cajun seasoning on hand, your best bet is a homemade version.

How to Make Cajun Seasoning

A small bowl of DIY Salt-Free Cajun Seasoning Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

It couldn't be easier to make Cajun seasoning at home with ingredients you already have on hand. It's as simple as combining spices in a jar! You can store your DIY mixture in your spice drawer or cabinet. Just store it in an airtight container – it'll stay good for up to a year.

Our top-rated Cajun seasoning recipe has earned more than 400 rave reviews from the Allrecipes community.

"Yum! This recipe was easy to mix up using ingredients I already had on hand," according to reviewer JUMAHA. "This was my first time cooking with Cajun spice and I really liked it."

Recipes With Cajun Seasoning

gumbo with rice in a white bowl Credit: Jooyoung Lee

Ready to put your Cajun seasoning to good use? We've got you covered. Try one of these smoky, spicy, and super flavorful recipes:

