What Is Bangers and Mash and Where Does It Come From?

Bangers and mash, also known as sausages and mash, is a quintessential British meal. It's so well-loved, in fact, it was named Britain's "most popular comfort food" in a 2009 survey. But just what is bangers and mash – and how do you make it at home? Let's find out:

What Is Bangers and Mash?

Bangers and Mash Credit: Cindy Bardwell Grega

Bangers and mash consists of sausages ("bangers") served with mashed potatoes ("mash") and onion gravy. While lamb or beef sausages can be used, the most traditional choice is pork – specifically the Cumberland variety, a type of pork sausage seasoned with pepper, thyme, sage, nutmeg and cayenne. It's often served with green peas on the side.

The dish is made in home kitchens around the United Kingdom and Ireland, but it's famous for being a pub menu staple.

Bangers and Mash Origin

Instant Pot® Bangers and Mash on a white plate Credit: thedailygourmet

You might be wondering how sausages ended up with the nickname "bangers." It dates back to World War I, when food shortages necessitated the use of fillers (mostly water) in meat. The high water content and tight casings often caused the sausages to explode during cooking. The term was widespread by World War II. These days, British and Irish people usually only use the term when they're referring to bangers and mash.

How to Make Bangers and Mash

Yukon gold potatoes being mashed in mixing bowl with masher Credit: Jason Donnelly/Meredith

Though "bangers and mash" is a single dish, it consists of three components that are prepared separately and assembled right before serving. Let's break this down, piece by piece:

Bangers

You can either make your own sausages from scratch or buy them pre-made at the store. If you choose to go the homemade route, good for you! We've got a highly seasoned traditional recipe (made with veal, pork butt roast, and fatback) that will transport your taste buds to a cozy British pub.

Of course, it's perfectly acceptable to use store-bought sausage. Any pork-based variety will do. However, avoid lean sausage – the fatty drippings will come in handy for the gravy.

Mash

The mashed potatoes are the base of this dish, so it's important not to take any shortcuts that might affect quality.

Opt for potatoes with a medium starch content, such as Yukon Golds or russets, to ensure a fluffy and smooth finished product.

Onion Gravy

Even though it's not mentioned in the name, onion gravy is arguably the most important part of bangers and mash – it can ruin the dish or bring the whole thing together.

Use pork drippings if you have them. If you don't, that's no big deal – just make sure you have a good recipe to follow. For instance, our Onion Gravy for British Bangers and Mash is always a good choice.

"Whole family loved this," reviewer Nat says of the top-rated recipe. "Went together easily and the ingredients are pantry staples. Looking forward to digging into the leftovers tomorrow!

Bangers and Mash Recipes

True Bangers and Mash with Onion Gravy on a white plate Credit: Suren

