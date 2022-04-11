What Is Baker's Joy and How Do You Use It?
Baker's Joy is a cooking spray developed especially for baking cakes and other batter-based recipes. One of the best-kept secrets among bakers, it contains a combination of oil and flour in an aerosol can.
It is used much in the same way any nonstick cooking spray is used but is meant specifically for baking pans: Any time a recipe says to "grease and flour" a baking pan, you can use Baker's Joy to eliminate a step.
How to Use Baker's Joy
To use, shake the can well to distribute the ingredients. Then, holding the can about six inches away, spray an even coating on the interior bottom and sides of the baking pan.
It's great for cake pans, muffin tins, loaf pans, and even detailed Bundt pans — using Baker's Joy, the baked cake easily releases from the pan in one intact piece, without losing any of the shape or design of your cake.
Don't use Baker's Joy in place of other cooking sprays like Pam if you're sauteing vegetables in a skillet or roasting vegetables on a baking sheet — the flour in the spray will scorch. This spray is designed specifically for pans that will be filled with batter.
Where to Buy Baker's Joy
Developed in 1985 and manufactured by B&G Foods, Baker's Joy can be found in the baking section or with the other spray cooking oils in most supermarkets or can be ordered online.
For those with dietary restrictions, be aware that Baker's Joy is made with soybean oil, so it is not suitable for those with a soy allergy, and since it's made with flour, it contains gluten.