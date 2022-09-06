What Is an Induction Cooktop?

We know they’re sleek, smooth, and sophisticated ​​— but how do they work? Here’s what you need to consider when deciding if induction heat is the best fit for your kitchen.

In recent years, induction cooktops have become increasingly popular. Their sleek design and low maintenance make them an obvious choice for modern homes. Induction cooktops are completely flat, as they're topped with a large pane of glass. And while some electric cooktops also have glass tops, they work much differently than induction burners do. Read on to learn exactly what induction heat can do.

How Do Induction Cooktops Work?

close up of induction cooktop Credit: MediaProduction/Getty Images

Even though glass-topped electric and induction cooktops may look very similar, they work much differently. Both electric and gas stovetops heat pots and pans through thermal conduction (from an electrical heating source or a direct flame); meanwhile, induction burners use magnetic waves to heat cookware via electrical induction.

With an induction cooktop, a copper coil disc is housed under the glass panel, and heat is generated through electromagnetic waves. The coil transfers the heat through the glass and directly into your cookware. This is more energy-efficient because the cookware absorbs 100-percent of the heat generated, and none is lost by being absorbed into the stove surface itself. This means that most induction stovetops will be cool to the touch any place beyond an active burner, whereas gas or electric can quickly heat up across the entire stovetop, even if only one burner is on.

How to Use an Induction Cooktop

Woman stirring in cooking pot in kitchen Credit: Westend61/Getty Images

Despite their distinctions, induction cooktops aren't all that different from other types of ranges when it comes down to how to use them. If you're used to gas stoves or electric coil stoves, the flat surface may seem kind of weird at first, but just like any other stove, the most important thing is that your pan is centered and entirely on the heating element.

The significant difference is that induction burners recognize cookware, so if there's nothing on it, the burner won't turn on. This is also true if cookware is only partially on the heating element, so using induction cooktops necessitates less movement of the pan than other types of stoves. An aggressive saute or pancake flip might cause the burner to turn off.

Do Induction Cooktops Require Special Pans?

Frying minced pork with vegetables on olive oil. Credit: djedzura/Getty Images

Unfortunately, because of how the heating process works, not every material is suitable for induction cooktops. Your cookware must be made with a ferromagnetic metal, like cast iron or stainless steel, in order to "engage" with an induction burner. When shopping for pans to use with an induction stove, look for the phrases"induction ready" or "induction safe" on the packaging. Curious as to whether your current pans are suitable for an induction cooktop? Try placing a small magnet on the bottom; if it sticks, the pan is perfect for induction cooking.

As a general rule of thumb, stainless steel is the best material for induction cooktops. And thankfully, most avid cooks already have some stainless steel pans in their kitchens. Aluminum-clad pans are also excellent choices but beware: All-aluminum pans are incompatible with induction cooktops. Copper, clay, and glass cookware are also not suitable for induction tops. Some pieces of cookware are primarily made of incompatible materials, but have a layer of stainless steel on the bottom to make them usable on induction burners, so always double check!

No matter what pans you're using, carefully maintaining your cookware is the best way to ensure safety and longevity. It's important to clean the outside and bottom of your pots and pans — small pieces of dried-on food or grit can cause scratches and abrasions, which will degrade both the cooktop and your pans over time.

Can You Use Cast Iron on an Induction Cooktop?

Chicken thighs being cooked in a spicy broth with various vegetables Mediterranean cuisine Credit: nobtis/Getty Images

Yes, you can definitely use cast iron on induction cooktops. The caveat is that they have to be 100-percent iron. Any pans that are compound or composite materials will not be a good match.

While iron is a safe material for induction, using these pans on a glass cooktop can be somewhat risky because of their weight. It's always best to use a gentle hand while putting down or picking up your cast iron pan. Induction cooktops have a glass surface that can get cracked, chipped, or shattered if anything is dropped or plopped down too aggressively. You should also be mindful to avoid sliding a cast iron pan across the cooktop. It's always best to pick cast iron cookware straight up and place straight down (gently!) to avoid any abrasion from the pan moving across the glass surface.

How to Clean an Induction Cooktop

Muslim girl cleaning cooktop cooking panel on kitchen. Credit: staticnak1983/Getty Images

Properly cleaning an induction stove after every use is the best way to maintain your cooktop, keeping it safe and looking good. Dried or cooked-on food can lead to scratches or abrasions on the glass surface, degrade the cooktop, and decrease its lifespan.

After each use, allow the cooking surface to cool and give it a quick wipe with a damp towel, making sure to pick up any particles that may have fallen during cooking. For an additional layer of cleanliness, you can add a few drops of dish soap to a towel or the soft side of a sponge and give the surface a good wiping.