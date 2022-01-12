Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

What Is a Prickly Pear and What Do You Do With It?

Although they're native to North America, prickly pears are a fairly misunderstood fruit here in the States. Maybe it's their spiky exterior that makes us afraid of them — but to the many folks who grew up eating them, including in Mexico and the southwestern United States, there's nothing to be afraid of: Just beneath that hard exterior is a candy-sweet flesh. Here's everything you need to know about this fascinating fruit.

What Is a Prickly Pear, Exactly?

red prickly pear fruit on cactus paddle Credit: Getty Images/Jose A.Bernat Bacete

Also commonly referred to as a cactus pear or Indian fig, the prickly pear is a fruit-producing cactus belonging to the Opuntia genus. Native to Mexico, these cacti are known for their distinctly flat cladodes (also known as cactus paddles or pads) that resemble beaver tails. Flowers grow from these pads producing small, round fruits with a sweet, soft flesh known as pears or tunas. The younger pads, known as nopales (Spanish for cactus), are the only other edible part of the plant.

Because of its ability to adapt to harsh climates, the prickly pear is now cultivated around the world and comes in a number of different varieties, some cultivated for decorative purposes and others for their edible fruit. The Indian Fig produces a spineless fruit and is the most common variety for consumption.

The fruit itself comes in a variety of colors including lime green, yellow, orange, and red, all of which are natural variations and do not indicate maturity. Prickly pears fresh off the cactus are covered in tiny spines known as glochids, and need to be handled with caution (thick gloves are a must). Fortunately, the prickly pears you find at the market have been cleaned of these little barbs (but gloves are still a good idea when handling, just in case).

What Does a Prickly Pear Taste Like?

Ripe prickly pears have a soft, juicy interior that's bursting with sweet flavor and little edible seeds. Its flavor is often compared to that of a melon or a kiwi, sometimes with a hint of bubblegum.

Prickly Pear Nutrition and Health Benefits

According to the University of Nevada, Reno Extension, prickly pears were used for medicinal purposes in early Native American societies, including everything from indigestion to burn wounds. Prickly pear fruit is a great source of vitamin C, calcium, fiber (which would explain why they help with indigestion), kaempferol (a cancer-fighting agent), as well as many other antioxidants.

Where to Buy Prickly Pears

Some supermarkets carry prickly pears (also called tunas) during peak season, September through December. But you're more likely to find them at Mexican or international markets, as well as farmers' markets, particularly in the Southwest.

How to Choose Prickly Pears

A green prickly pear does not mean it's unripe — the fruit comes in an array of colors regardless of maturity. To know a prickly pear is ripe, you'll need to check that it's plump and heavy for its size, with smooth skin. A wrinkled prickly pear indicates its past peak ripeness, and was likely harvested a while ago. When handling a prickly pear, even one with the spines removed, it's best to hold it cautiously between your thumb and middle finger.

How to Cut and Prepare Prickly Pears

prickly pear on cutting board with skin being removed Credit: Getty Images/©fitopardo

Even though commercially sold prickly pears have their spines removed, you still need to exercise caution just in case there are any lingering barbs that could end up lodged in your skin. Wear a heavy duty work glove on one hand and use it to hold the pear steady, and use your free hand to handle the knife. Here's how to get to that juicy flesh below the thorny surface. Note: If you are harvesting your own prickly pears, you can find instructions for safely harvesting and removing spines here.

1. Slice the ends off the pear.

Wear a heavy duty work glove on one hand and use it to hold the pear steady, and use your free hand to handle the knife. Place the pear on a cutting board. Slice both ends off and discard.

2. Make a vertical slice.

Make one long vertical slice down the length of the pear.

3. Peel back the skin.

Carefully slide your finger under the slice and grab hold of the skin. Peel back the skin from the flesh and discard.

How to Extract Juice From a Prickly Pear

To extract juice from a prickly pear for use in beverages, cocktails, jellies, or other recipes, simply place the prickly pear flesh (skin removed) into a blender or food processor and pulse until blended. Then place the flesh in a fine mesh sieve and push the juice out until just pulp and seeds remain. Discard pulp and seeds.

How to Make Prickly Pear Syrup

Although you can purchase prickly pear syrup for use in cocktails (like this Prickly Pear Cactus Margarita), if you can get your hands on some fresh prickly pears, making your own couldn't be easier. Here's how:

1. Extract juice from the pear.

See above.

2. Add equal parts sugar and simmer.

Measure the juice. Place equal parts juice and sugar in a saucepan and simmer over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Turn off heat and allow it to cool for 15 minutes.

3. Add lemon juice.

Add a little lemon juice to taste. Pour the still-hot syrup into an airtight container and refrigerate for up to one month.

How to Use Prickly Pears

glass with red margarita next to tacos Pictured: Prickly Pear Cactus Margarita | Credit: DIZ

Prickly pear can be enjoyed raw, so long as you don't mind the seeds. Otherwise, you can blend it up for use in smoothies, or extract the juice and add it to lemonade, cocktails, mocktails, or use it to make jams and jellies. Or try reducing it to make a sauce for pork or lamb. Get started with our 7 Prickly Pear Recipes That Are Full of Fruity Flavor.

How to Store Prickly Pears

Store fresh prickly pears in the refrigerator crisper drawer for up to a week. Keep prickly pear juice stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days or in the freezer for up to 12 months.

