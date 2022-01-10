If you've never eaten a Persian cucumber before, you have my sympathy as well as that of the entire Iranian diaspora. These delicate, delightfully crunchy cucumbers are considered some of the best. Their texture makes them perfect for salads and snacks; and, truthfully, all you really need to enjoy a good Persian cucumber is a little bit of salt. Read on to learn what makes Persian cucumbers special, how to use Persian cucumbers in recipes, and where to find Persian cucumbers in the grocery store — and then please do yourself a favor and try one.

What Is a Persian Cucumber?

A Persian cucumber is a small, tender cucumber with a smooth exterior, thin skin, and very few seeds. They're narrower than regular cucumbers and have a crisp interior and mild flavor, and they tend to be less watery than other cucumbers. Persian cucumbers originated in modern-day Iran (ancient Persia), hence their name.

What's the Difference Between Persian Cucumbers and English Cucumbers?

The main difference between Persian and English cucumbers is the size — Persian cucumbers typically range from five to six inches, while English cucumbers have an average length of 12 inches. There is a very slight difference in taste, but since English cucumbers also have virtually no seeds, they're interchangeable with Persian cucumbers.

Where to Buy Persian Cucumbers

You can find Persian cucumbers at large or specialty grocery stores; they're usually sold in packs of six. Make your way to the area of your produce section where delicate veggies, such as bagged carrots and salads, are stored; they'll most likely be found there.

How to Eat Persian Cucumbers

In Persian cuisine, Persian cucumbers are most commonly utilized in salads such as Salad Shirazi or mast-o-khiar. Their mild flavor makes them a great complement for more intense ingredients, such as plain yogurt, raw onions, raisins, and nuts, and add a cooling effect. However, Persian cucumbers aren't strictly for salads. They're commonly cut into quarters, salted, and served as part of an appetizer platter alongside fruit, nuts, Persian feta, and flatbread. You can also eat one straight out of your hand, shaking a little salt right before you take each bite.

In other cuisines, Persian cucumbers are common ingredients in salads, banchan (Korean side dishes), drinks, pickles, and cold soups.

How to Store Persian Cucumbers

Persian cucumbers have one flaw: They don't last as long as other cucumbers in the refrigerator and have a tendency to become slimy. Persian cucumbers last up to a week in the fridge, but if they've been cut or washed they need to be eaten within a few days. If you grew up in a Persian household, then you're familiar with your Maman's paper towel method: Storing Persian cucumbers wrapped in a paper towel inside an airtight container will help keep them dry. Cucumbers are sensitive to cold temperatures, so the best place to store them is at the front of your crisper drawer.

Hungry for more? Check out our collection of cucumber recipes.