What in the World Is a Long Neck Avocado?

Calling all avocado lovers! If you've dreamed of an avocado that's the length of your forearm, well, that exists. It's called a long neck avocado and it's grown primarily in southern Florida. Here's everything you need to know about this odd-ball avocado, including how to get your hands on one.

What Is a Long Neck Avocado?

Long neck avocados are elongated avocados characterized by their extreme length, gourd-like shape, and glossy skin. The fruits can grow up to 13 inches long and weigh 1-3 pounds, producing a whopping 12 slices of avocado toast (avocado baguette, anyone?).

You can find long neck avocados in two common varieties: "Russell" avocados, which are native to the Florida Keys, and "Pura Vida" avocados, which were first discovered growing in a home garden in Nicaragua.

Today, long neck avocados grow in the Caribbean Islands as well as small pockets of southern Florida, from the Keys to Miami. And no, long neck avocados are not genetically modified.

What Does a Long Neck Avocado Taste Like?

Long neck avocados are described as savory and slightly salty in flavor, according to the growers at Miami Fruit. Their texture is thick and melt-in-your-mouth creamy with a high-moisture content. Like other varieties, long neck avocados have a large pit, although it is considered small relative to the size of the fruit, meaning you get more avocado for your toast.

Where to Buy Long Neck Avocados

Long neck avocados can be hard to find because they're grown primarily in southern Florida, as opposed to more common varieties sourced from Mexico and California. The good news is, you can get your hands on these avocados even if you're not local to Florida. Miami Fruit ships this specialty variety nationwide July through September (except to California due to USDA restrictions). The fruit is available for pre-order during the off season. And if you live in a subtropical climate, you can plant the pit and grow your own tree!

How to Use Long Neck Avocados

Unfortunately, long neck avocados ripen just as fast as other varieties, so you'll need to make use of them during their short window of peak ripeness. But this can be hard to do, considering their size. Try using a long neck avocado in place of several smaller avocados to make a jumbo batch of guacamole (for reference, the average Hass avocado weighs about ½ a pound, as opposed to the 1 to 3-pound long neck). Check out our collection of avocado recipes for more inspiration.