Here’s everything you need to know about Dutch ovens — and how to choose the one that’s right for you.

What Is a Dutch Oven and When Should You Use It?

A Dutch oven is, without a doubt, one of the most versatile pieces of cookware you can own. But what is a Dutch oven, exactly? What do you cook in one — and how do you know which one to buy? Let's dig in:

What Is a Dutch Oven?

beef bourguignon in dutch oven Credit: rudisill/Getty Images

A Dutch oven is a thick-walled, lidded pot. This type of sturdy cooking vessel has been used for centuries to slow-cook soups, stews, sauces, and breads.

Dutch ovens come in cast iron, enameled, aluminum, and ceramic varieties. Traditionally, though, they're made with seasoned cast iron.

Dutch Oven History

Stew being cooked in a cast iron dutch oven Credit: nobtis/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the Dutch oven's history can be traced back to the Netherlands. Pre-17th-century pots and pans were typically made of expensive materials like brass and copper and, at the time, the Dutch were the world's top cookware makers. An English inventor realized cast iron was a much cheaper alternative, but he needed to use a Dutch process to make the molds work. That's why the pot continues to be called a "Dutch oven."

Dutch Oven vs. French Oven

The difference between a Dutch oven and a French oven is the material used to coat the interior of the pot. Dutch ovens are made completely of cast iron, while French ovens are coated with enamel. Of course, this is only a technicality and which one you buy and use is a matter of personal preference — most recipes that call for a "Dutch oven" will work just as well in what is technically a French oven.

Dutch Oven Uses

dutch oven cooking over campfire Credit: Svetlanka777/Getty Images

A quality Dutch oven is a good investment. Not only does it come in handy for making all sorts of recipes, it's super versatile when it comes to where you cook — you can use it to cook on the stovetop and/or in the oven. Here are some of our favorite ways to use Dutch ovens (but let us know if you think of more):

Soups and stews : Dutch ovens are ideal for cooking things low and slow, which makes them perfect for hearty soups and stews. And they're typically generously sized, which means they can hold a lot of liquid.

: Dutch ovens are ideal for cooking things low and slow, which makes them perfect for hearty soups and stews. And they're typically generously sized, which means they can hold a lot of liquid. Braising meat : The heavy material heats up evenly and retains high temperatures well, so you'll be able to braise meats (and veggies!) to tender perfection.

: The heavy material heats up evenly and retains high temperatures well, so you'll be able to braise meats (and veggies!) to tender perfection. Bread-making : The Dutch oven's thick walls and heavy lid create a steamy environment that keeps the dough nice and moist and helps it rise.

: The Dutch oven's thick walls and heavy lid create a steamy environment that keeps the dough nice and moist and helps it rise. Camping: Yes, there are Dutch ovens made specifically for outdoor cooking! You can't use just any old Dutch oven for this purpose, though. Find one that's specifically designed to be placed over a campfire — like this one.

Dutch Oven Types

one red dutch oven and one blue dutch oven Credit: Ng Sok Lian / EyeEm / Getty Images

While most Dutch ovens are roughly the same shape, they come in a variety of colors, sizes, and materials.

Consider these factors when you're choosing the Dutch oven that's best for you:

Material

Bare cast-iron Dutch ovens have stood the test of time for a reason: The material retains a consistent heat for a long period of time, which makes it perfect for cooking something low and slow. However, anyone who has owned a piece of cast-iron cookware can tell you that proper maintenance is a must. It requires special cleaning (do not throw it in your dishwasher) and seasoning to remain functional, so only invest in one if you're ready for that kind of responsibility. If you do take care of your cast iron, though, it'll last a lifetime.

Dutch ovens have stood the test of time for a reason: The material retains a consistent heat for a long period of time, which makes it perfect for cooking something low and slow. However, anyone who has owned a piece of cast-iron cookware can tell you that proper maintenance is a must. It requires special cleaning (do not throw it in your dishwasher) and seasoning to remain functional, so only invest in one if you're ready for that kind of responsibility. If you do take care of your cast iron, though, it'll last a lifetime. Enameled cast-iron Dutch ovens (which, yes, are technically French ovens — let's not get too caught up in the details) have surged in popularity in recent years. This is because they have all the benefits of traditional Dutch ovens, but they're much easier to maintain. You're probably familiar with Le Creuset's take on the classic cookware staple. The French manufacturer's best-selling product has become something of an icon because of its durability, versatility, functionality, and downright good looks. The one downside that comes with enameled cast iron is the high price tag (these babies can cost you upwards of $300). That said, you get more than your money's worth in the long run.

Dutch ovens (which, yes, are technically French ovens — let's not get too caught up in the details) have surged in popularity in recent years. This is because they have all the benefits of traditional Dutch ovens, but they're much easier to maintain. You're probably familiar with Le Creuset's take on the classic cookware staple. The French manufacturer's best-selling product has become something of an icon because of its durability, versatility, functionality, and downright good looks. The one downside that comes with enameled cast iron is the high price tag (these babies can cost you upwards of $300). That said, you get more than your money's worth in the long run. Ceramic Dutch ovens are lighter than other types, so they're much easier to handle. They offer all the benefits of the bare and enameled cast iron, except for durability. They're much more likely to crack when dropped or when subjected to extreme temperature changes.

Size

Definitely think about how many people you regularly cook for, and if you like cooking large batches of dishes like soups or stews for multiple meals or to freeze. Most brands offer Dutch ovens in a range of sizes, from super small to absolutely massive. Le Creuset's Round Dutch Oven, for instance, comes in multiple sizes: The smallest serves one or two people, while the largest (13 ¼ quarts) serves more than nine. If you're unsure, you may want to go with something in the middle. The 5 ½-quart size, which makes five or six servings, is a good option for most people.

Where to Buy a Dutch Oven

blue le creuset dutch oven with kitchen towel and wooden spoon Credit: Le Creuset

You can buy a Dutch oven pretty much anywhere that sells cookware. Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Williams-Sonoma are all options. If you're thinking about investing in a great Dutch oven that will last a lifetime (and we really think you should), you should consider purchasing directly from the manufacturer. That way, there are no lingering questions about quality, legitimacy, or warranties. Le Creuset and Lodge both produce top-notch Dutch ovens, so you may want to start there.