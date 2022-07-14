Though not as ubiquitous as a balloon whisk, a Danish dough whisk is an incredibly useful tool for any home cook to have in their arsenal. Also known as a "brodpisker" in Danish (meaning "bread whipper"), the Danish dough whisk is a flat, circular-ish metal coil of concentric rings, made from stiff wire attached to a long handle. The handle is usually wooden, but is sometimes made of metal.

For those seeking a cure to many common dough, batter, and even stew woes, a Danish dough whisk may very well be the answer. Not only can it make much quicker work of handling doughs and other gloopy mixtures, but it's significantly easier to clean than other types of whisks. There's no interior chamber (like a balloon whisk has) where things can build up, and dough doesn't cling like it would on a spoon because there's less surface area. Read on to learn more about how to use this distinctive tool and why you might want one.

Danish dough whisk for making bread Credit: ThePassenger/Getty Images

What Is a Danish Dough Whisk Used For?

As the name suggests, a Danish dough whisk is especially adept at handling thick doughs. But that's certainly not the end of its abilities — not by a long shot. They're also great for batters and even dishes like polenta or oatmeal. Stews and thick sauces can benefit from a speedy stir from this whisk, as well. You can even use it to quickly and thoroughly incorporate dry mixtures like a batch of homemade granola or some easy snack mix.

A Danish dough whisk is actually better than a traditional balloon whisk or even a rubber spatula for incorporating delicate ingredients. Carefully folding in egg whites? No problem. Mixing fresh blueberries into muffin dough but don't want mushy streaks? Can do. Evenly distribute nuts and raisins into enriched bread dough? Easy peasy. The unique shape quickly homogenizes mixtures without over-mixing, which means you can avoid unwanted gluten development and a tough final product.

Danish dough whisks are, of course, made for dough. Bread dough, in particular, is made much easier using this style of whisk. Very wet and very stiff doughs are easily mixed with the whisk's coil-shaped head. This especially comes in handy if you want to make bread dough, but don't have a stand mixer to do the heavy lifting.

How to Use a Danish Dough Whisk

Anytime you would use a traditional balloon whisk, a danish dough whisk can be substituted, except in cases when you're trying to whip air into something, like whipping cream or egg whites. It can also be used in situations where you might reach for a rubber spatula to mix ingredients.

For tough doughs, always make sure to grip the handle firmly and in a way that's comfortable when you're adding extra pressure. Like with other whisks, you may develop some build-up on the coils, but trust the process; the Danish dough whisk is designed to mix efficiently, so just keep powering through, and you'll be rewarded with a perfectly homogenized mixture. Some Danish dough whisks are technically dishwasher-safe, but hand-washing is really the best way to go. The coiled metal can get bent or damaged in the dishwasher, especially over time.

Danish Dough Whisk on white background Credit: PaoloScarlata/Getty Images

How Is a Danish Dough Whisk Different?

A balloon whisk really only has one small point of contact on a surface and has lots of negative space in the middle. In contrast, a Danish dough whisk has its wire coiled in concentric circles, so there's no area in the center for food to get stuck. In other words, there's no space to fill up with dry ingredients while wet ingredients coat the outside of your utensil, as often occurs with a balloon whisk.