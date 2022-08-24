What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?

If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months.

But let us tell you, as avid creemee lovers and consumers, they are totally worth learning about — and trying, for that matter. Just don't wait too long, because creemee season is always over before you know it. Take it from someone who knows.

What Is a Creemee?

By this point, you might've gathered that a creemee is basically soft-serve ice cream — with a few alterations. According to Hello Burlington, both forms of ice cream are "...pumped with air to create…soft, billowy peaks", which are then swirled onto a crispy cone and (if you're in for a bit fun) loaded with toppings.

So, what's in a name? The main, and pretty much only, difference — and what arguably makes them so much tastier — is that creemees are made with a higher fat content than regular soft-serve or ice cream. This results in a super creamy (hence the name), silky, and craveable dessert that you will not want to share.

What to Order

The creemee flavors offered at most Vermont (and other New England) ice cream shops typically include the classics such as vanilla and chocolate. However, because it's Vermont and Vermonters love to remind us of how great their maple syrup is, you'll most likely have the option to get a maple creemee. In which case, you should definitely try the maple variation.

Our Favorite Creemee Toppings and Combos

Vanilla/maple twist with crumbled bits of English toffee-flavored toffee bars

Maple/black raspberry twist with chocolate sprinkles

Vanilla with chocolate hard shell

Maple with rainbow sprinkles

Vanilla/maple with mini candy-coated chocolate pieces

Best Places to Get Creemees in Vermont

If you're lucky enough to be visiting Vermont during the summertime when all the best creemee spots are open, here are the top places to go check out:

Burlington Bay, downtown Burlington: Eat a maple and black raspberry twist while watching the sunset by the lake *chefs kiss*.

Canteen Creemee Company, Waitsfield: This spot is a little out of the way, but has incredibly fun and creative creemee flavors with lots of fancy toppings.

Sweet Roots Farms (formerly Charlotte Berry Farm), Charlotte: Pick some blueberries and reward yourself with a creemee straight after.

Little Gordo Creemee Stand, downtown Burlington: Make sure to get here early because the line might just be wrapped around the corner — yes, it's that good.

Village Creemee Stand, Bristol: This place serves awesome creemee-root beer floats, and also sells creemees by the pint in case you want to bring some home for later.

Stowe Sweets, Stowe: When visiting Vermont, Stowe is a clear must, which means you also have to go to Stowe Sweets to try one of their maple creemees.

