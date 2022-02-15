What Is a Chimichanga and How Do You Make One At Home?
You may have seen chimichangas on the menu at your local Mexican-American restaurant. But do you know what a chimichanga is – or how you can make one at home? Here's what you need to know.
What Is a Chimichanga?
A chimichanga is a deep-fried burrito. The Tex-Mex staple usually features a flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, and meat – but you can get as creative as you want with specific ingredients.
Barbacoa, carne asada, carne seca, shredded chicken, ground beef, and carnitas are all common meat options (but you can use whatever meat you want or go completely vegetarian). Any type of cheese is acceptable, from Cheddar to chile con queso. Traditional bean choices include black beans, pinto beans, and refried beans.
Chimichanga vs. Burrito vs. Enchilada
Chimichangas, burritos, and enchiladas are all fixtures of Mexican (or Mexican-American) cuisine. So what's the difference?
- A burrito is a wrap that consists of meat, cheese, rice, and beans encased in a sealed flour tortilla. It also frequently includes vegetables and condiments such as pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa.
- A chimichanga is a deep-fried burrito. Cold ingredients, such as pico de gallo and guacamole, are usually served alongside chimichangas because they don't stand up well to high heat.
- An enchilada, meanwhile, features a corn tortilla wrapped around a filling (which traditionally includes meat, cheese, beans, and other ingredients) and covered in a savory sauce.
Chimichanga History
The chiminchanga's origins are unclear. Some people say it was created in Mexico, while others claim it was born in Arizona.
According to one popular legend, Tucson-based restaurateur named Monica Flin accidentally dropped a burrito in a deep fryer in 1922 when one of her nieces or nephews bumped into her. She almost responded with a Spanish profanity, but instead shouted "chimichanga" (a Mexican nonsense word) because children were present.
What to Serve With Chimichangas
Chimichangas are traditionally served with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, guacamole, and/or sour cream. Unlike other Mexican-inspired wraps, these cold ingredients are typically dolloped on top or on the side.
You can pair them with any combination of Mexican side dishes. They're great with beans, rice, elote, corn pudding, and more.
How to Make Chimichangas
Traditional chimichangas are deep-fried, but many home cooks prefer to make them in the oven or in the air fryer to cut back on oil. Here's how to make chimichangas three ways with step-by-step instructions:
How to Make Chimichangas In the Deep Fryer
- Gently heat a flour tortilla on the stove, in the oven, or in a microwave. You don't want to cook the tortilla – just warm it enough to make it pliable enough to work with.
- Lay the tortilla flat on a clean surface or cutting board. Scoop rice into the middle of the tortilla, then spread it outward in one direction. Continue spreading until the rice forms an evenly shaped rectangle down the center. Spread the other ingredients, one by one, in even layers on top of the rice.
- Fold the bottom half of the tortilla over the filling. Then fold down both sides on either side of the large fold. Roll the chimichanga up, using your fingers to tuck the filling as you go. If you have a second to spare, let the filling rest on top of the final fold (or the seam) for a minute or two to secure it in place. If the filling does not feel firmly sealed, secure it with toothpicks. For more detailed rolling instructions, check out our step-by-step burrito folding guid.
- Now it's time to fry. Heat three to four inches of oil in a deep pan or set your deep fryer to 375 degrees F.
- Fry the chimichangas for about two minutes in the oil, then flip them over with tongs and fry the other side until the chimichanga is evenly golden-brown.
How to Make Chimichangas In the Oven
- Follow the first three steps to assemble and roll the chimichangas.
- Place the chimichangas seam-side down on a baking sheet, then brush the tortillas with melted butter or oil.
- Bake for about 30 minutes in an oven preheated to 350-375 degrees F, or until the tortilla is golden-brown.
How to Make Chimichangas In the Air Fryer
- Follow the first three steps to assemble and roll the chimichangas.
- Brush the tortillas with melted butter, then place them seam-side down in the basket of an air fryer.
- Set the air fryer to 400 degrees F and cook for about five minutes. Flip the chimichangas over, then cook for another three minutes (or until golden-brown).
