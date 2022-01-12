What Is a Blood Orange and What Does It Taste Like?
Blood oranges will brighten even the gloomiest winter days. Learn what they are, where to buy them, how to store them, and so much more.
Add a little color to your winter with fresh, juicy, vibrant blood oranges. Here's what you need to know about the stunning citrus fruit:
What Is a Blood Orange?
A blood orange is a citrus fruit that looks like a regular ol' orange on the outside, but has crimson-colored flesh on the inside. Its gorgeous red color comes from a pigment called anthocyanin, which develops only when night temperatures are low.
Anthocyanin starts to develop along the peel and edges before making its way inward, so some blood oranges are streaked with red instead of solid red. The pigment is also responsible for coloring raspberries and blackberries.
Blood oranges likely originated in the southern Mediterranean region. The area is perfect for growing the fruit, as the fall and winter nights are cool enough for anthocyanin to develop.
What Does a Blood Orange Taste Like?
The blood orange has a complex flavor that's reminiscent of navel oranges, but is more floral and tart. Blood oranges are generally sweeter and less acidic than regular oranges. Some people have compared the taste to that of a raspberry.
Blood Orange Benefits
Lucky for us, blood oranges are as nutritious as they are delicious. Here are some of the fruit's nutritional highlights:
- High in antioxidants: Anthocyanin, the pigment that gives the blood orange its maroon hue, is a type of antioxidant that may help your body fight cancer.
- Immune-boosting: Blood oranges are also chock-full of vitamin C, which boosts your immune system and supports healthy blood vessels.
- Can promote weight loss: High in fiber but low in calories, the blood orange can help promote weight loss by keeping you fuller for longer.
Blood Orange vs. Cara Cara
The cara cara is a small, red-fleshed navel orange that's often confused with the blood orange. Its flesh is lighter than blood oranges and it usually has a slightly milder flavor. Cara cara oranges get their color from carotenoids (such as lycopene) instead of anthocyanins.
When Are Blood Oranges In Season?
You can usually find blood oranges in the U.S. between October and May, but peak season is February and early March.
Where to Buy Blood Oranges
Blood oranges thrive in areas that are warm during the day and cool at nighttime, similar to their native Mediterranean region. In the U.S., they're primarily grown in California and Florida. You're very likely to see them in grocery stores and farmers' markets in those areas when they're in season. You might be able to find them at your local grocery store in other parts of the U.S., but you may need to try a specialty shop.
How to Store Blood Oranges
Store blood oranges at room temperature if you're going to eat them within a day or two. Stored in the fridge, they'll last for about 10 days.
Blood Orange Recipes
Hungry after all this blood orange talk? We've got you covered. Try one of these show-stopping blood orange recipes, from savory dinners to sweet desserts:
