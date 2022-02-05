Everything you need to know about the Spanish appetizers.

No happy hour is complete without a little snack or appetizer to accompany your beverage. Which must have been exactly what the Spanish were thinking when they created tapas.

If you've never heard of tapas, we're about to introduce you to the Spanish appetizer that will change your world. We'll break down what tapas are, plus share some of our favorite recipes that will have you wondering where tapas have been all your life.

What Are Tapas?

Tapas are small plates, snacks, or appetizers that are typically served with an alcoholic beverage. They originated in Spain, where they're served at bars and cafés, but now you can find tapas at restaurants around the world — including cities across the United States.

In Spain, traditionally, tapas are complimentary with each beverage that you order, but many restaurants now make you pay for the plates. Tapas can be hot or cold and the price and size of the appetizer that you get depends on what you order.

Some traditional tapas that you may see at a bar or restaurant include olives, empanadas, chorizo, toasted baguettes with toppings, cheese plates, seafood, or croquettes. A lot of times you'll see tapas served with sangria, beer, or tequila drinks, like margaritas, but you don't have to order an alcoholic beverage to enjoy tapas.

One of the best things about tapas is that each plate is served individually. So you can choose whether you want a light appetizer or mix-and-match the plates to add up to a full meal. Additionally, tapas at home are great for entertaining, and they're fairly easy to make.

Where Did Tapas Come From?

The origin of tapas can be a little tricky to pinpoint. There are a few legends that involve different kings inventing tapas.

One story claims King Alfonso X recovered from an illness by drinking wine with small plates of food between meals. After his recovery, he ordered that all taverns had to serve small snacks with their drinks.

Another legend claims King Philip III ordered all alcoholic drinks be served with food to prevent drunkenness on the streets of Spain.

Yet another story claims King Alfonso XIII stopped by a tavern where he ordered a glass of sherry. The city was windy, so the bartender covered the glass with a piece of ham to prevent any debris from entering the drink. King Alfonso liked the idea so much that he ordered a second glass with another "tapa," which means "lid" or "cover" in Spanish.

The most plausible story behind their invention does come from their name "lid." It could have been King Alfonso XIII who invented them, or another bartender who placed food over their drinks to prevent bugs and debris from getting inside.

Tapas Recipes To Try

Making tapas at home is incredibly easy and will definitely be a winner if you host a tapas party.

You can simply start with a cheese and meat board with Manchego cheese, Cabrales cheese, cured chorizo, Serrano ham, quince paste, tapenade, mixed olives, almonds, grapes, and a toasted baguette.

You can try your hand at croquettes. The filling possibilities are endless, but the most common one you'll see in Spain is the ham croquette. Or you can try salmon croquettes, chicken croquettes, and potato croquettes.

Another popular variety of tapas is seafood tapas — so you can make calamari, ceviche, or shrimp.

Of course, no tapas party is complete without your sangria, margaritas, and Palomas.

The sky's the limit when it comes to tapas, so next time you find yourself near a tapas bar, you should definitely stop in. Or why wait? You can also check out our collection of tapas recipes to make your own at home.