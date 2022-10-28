What Are Pepitas?

Let’s talk about one of the most delicious seeds you ever will see.

By
Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé
Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Author Page
Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé

Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé is a freelance food writer and editor living in Philadelphia. She reports on restaurants locally and nationally, and has a particular interest is helping home cooks enjoy the time they spend in the kitchen. Her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Bon Appétit, Eater, the Philadelphia Inquirer and more.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022
Pumpkin seeds on a spoon
Photo: Blanchi Costela/Getty Images

Popular for fall salads, baking projects, and other autumnal treats, pepitas are delicious pumpkin seeds that are perfect for adding character and crunch to a wide variety of dishes. But wait – it's important to note that not all pumpkin seeds are considered pepitas. Toasted and salted, pepitas make for a tasty snack on their own and also serve as a superb topping for other recipes when you want a textural boost. But how, exactly, do they differ from pumpkin seeds? Read on for the answer.

Pumpkin Seeds vs. Pepitas: What's the Difference?

If you've ever decided to save, clean, and dry the seeds of your pumpkin after carving a jack-o'-lantern, you have likely been faced with the realization that the seeds harvested from a carving pumpkin are tough and sinewy. In other words, they have a distinctly difficult-to-chew texture that isn't all that appealing.

Where, you might ask, are the pepitas? The truth is that pepitas are pumpkin seeds that do not have a hull – which most pumpkin seeds do have, making them significantly less attractive as a snack.

Because pepitas are a common ingredient in Mexican cooking, there's a common misunderstanding that "pepita" is simply the Spanish word for "pumpkin seed" – that is not true. While all pumpkins produce seeds, only certain types of pumpkins, like Styrian pumpkins or oilseed pumpkins, produce hulless seeds, i.e. pepitas.

You might also find these pepita-producing pumpkin varieties under the names Kakai Hulless, Lady Godiva, or Naked Bear. Of course, you don't need to harvest your own pepitas, they're packaged and readily available at most supermarkets.

Healthy Oatmeal Bowl with Dried Apricots, Almonds and Pumpkin Seed
BURCU ATALAY TANKUT/Getty Images

Health Benefits of Pepitas

Pepitas are a seed; thus, they are a great source of nutritional diversity to incorporate into a balanced diet. They are rich in healthy fats, and a single serving of pepitas delivers a nice dose of dietary fiber, as well as 5 grams of protein. These hulless pumpkin seeds are also an excellent source of phosphorus, magnesium and zinc, essential fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamin E, and more.

Bowl of pepitas
Lew Robertson/Getty Images

Substitutes for Pepitas

Because both pepitas and pine nuts are seeds, they are often recommended as substitutes for one another, though it's more common to substitute pepitas in place of pine nuts because of their comparative affordability. In some cases, you can trade toasted pumpkin seeds in the place of pepitas, but it's best to only do this when the recipe utilizes pepitas for a garnish. In recipes like a pesto, salad dressing, or soup, where the pepitas are crushed or otherwise mixed in, pine nuts make a better substitution.

Curried Patty Pan Squash Soup
Curried Patty Pan Squash Soup. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Ways to Use Pepitas

The uses for pepitas are almost endless: They're wonderful for snacking on as they are, but can also be used as a toasty addition to homemade snacks, like granola bars or protein bites. Stir them into chocolate chip cookie dough for nutty crunch, or try sprinkling a handful over banana bread or pumpkin bread before baking for an extra autumnal twist on your favorite baked goods. Savory dishes are also a great place for pepitas: Add them into a kale salad, on top of pumpkin soup, or even in chili. Pepitas can also be pureed into soups for a vegan thickening option, ground into a tasty pesto or can be blended on their own to produce a delicious nut butter alternative that's perfect for those with tree nut or peanut allergies.

Explore our entire collection of Nut and See Recipes for more inspiration.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
A big pile of white acorn squash in the foreground with small, orange pie pumpkins in the background
What Is Mashed Potato Squash?
Close-up of pouring maple syrup on stack of pancakes.
Maple Season Isn't Actually In the Fall — Here's When It Really Is
French lentils in a wooden spoon
The Dangers of Uncooked Beans and Lentils
Miso paste on wood background
What Is Miso?
kumquat
What Are Kumquats?
bucket of cherries on white wood
When Are Cherries In Season?
Full Frame Shot Of Oranges At Market Stall
What Are Jaffa Oranges?
Half of orange on the heap of oranges
13 Types of Oranges You Need To Know About
Gooseberries hanging from bush
What Are Gooseberries?
Fried chicken gizzards and mashed potatoes on blue plate
What Are Chicken Gizzards and How Do You Cook Them?
Hand holding a cup of iced cold bubble tea with milk and tapioca pearls
What Is Boba?
orzo in a blue bowl
What's Orzo and How Do I Cook It?
four English cucumbers wrapped in plastic up close
What Is an English Cucumber?
Finger Limes
What Are Finger Limes?
Morel mushrooms close-up shot
What Are Morel Mushrooms and How Do You Cook With Them?
sweet limes in a bowl with one sliced in the background
What Are Sweet Limes?