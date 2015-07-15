Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here's everything you need to know about this spring delicacy.

What Are Fiddleheads and What Do You Do With Them?

During their fleeting season, fiddleheads are worth seeking out at farmers' markets or specialty stores. These wild-foraged vegetables are considered a springtime delicacy throughout much of North America. New to fiddleheads? Here's what you need to know.

What Are Fiddlehead Ferns?

Fiddleheads are the young, tightly coiled fronds of the ostrich fern, which grows throughout the Northeastern U.S. as well as parts of Canada. They are characterized by their coiled shape, bright green color, and smooth stems (as opposed to fuzzy). Most ferns have fiddleheads, but not all of them are edible. Ostrich fern fiddleheads are edible only when cooked (see below for fiddlehead safety information).

These eye-catching fronds appear in early spring, when the ferns begin to grow their new shoots. Fiddleheads are mostly foraged by hand while still young, before they have unfurled into full-sized fronds.

Are Fiddleheads Safe to Eat?

Yes, fiddleheads are safe to eat if they are properly cleaned and cooked. Fiddlehead foraging is a task best left to professionals, as many fern fiddleheads look similar to the ostrich fern fiddlehead but are not edible. If you do forage your own, be sure you're able to properly identify ostrich fern fiddleheads from other types of fiddleheads.

Even with proper foraging, undercooked or raw fiddleheads have been associated with a number of foodborne illnesses, with symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and headaches. To ensure fiddleheads are fully cooked, you'll need to either boil or steam them prior to sautéing, stir-frying, or baking.

What Do Fiddleheads Taste Like?

Sometimes described as a cross between asparagus and spinach with a touch of broccoli, fiddleheads have an earthy, grassy flavor. Their texture is snappy and crunchy, like that of a green bean.

Where to Buy Fiddleheads

Fiddleheads are usually hand-foraged from mid-April to early May. If you don't plan to forage your own, you may be able to find them at some farmers' markets or specialty stores. Some individual foragers sell them online as well, either fresh or frozen.

How to Clean Fiddleheads

To clean fiddleheads you'll need to start by removing as much of the brown papery skin as possible. Next, place the fiddleheads in a colander and rinse throughly. Submerge the fiddleheads in a bowl of cold water and swish around to loosen any dirt or remaining skin. Repeat as needed.

How to Cook Fiddleheads

A folded omelet on a square plate with curls of fiddlehead ferns peeking out the side Pictured: Fiddlehead and Bacon Omelette | Credit: Bren

When cooking fiddleheads, it's important to first boil or steam them prior to sautéing, stir-frying, or baking. This ensures they're fully cooked. These instructions for preparing fiddleheads come from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

How to Boil Fiddleheads

Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add clean fiddleheads. The water should completely cover them. Avoid overcrowding the pot, you may need to work in batches. Boil for 15 minutes.

How to Steam Fiddleheads

Bring a small amount of water to a boil. Place a stainless-steel vegetable steamer over the saucepan. Add clean fiddleheads to the steamer and cover. Steam for 10-12 minutes.

Ways to Cook Fiddleheads

Once you have properly prepped fiddleheads for cooking, you can use them much like you would broccoli, asparagus, or Brussels sprouts. For an easy side dish that puts their springlike flavor on display, try sautéing them with a little oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and lemon juice. They also make nice add-ins for pasta or rice, as well as egg dishes like omelets or frittatas. Be sure to check out our collection of fiddlehead recipes.

How to Store Fiddleheads

Keep fresh fiddleheads stored in the refrigerator for up to one week. Fiddleheads will continue to ripen and unfurl, so the sooner you can eat them the better.

Due to their short season, you may choose to preserve them for longer. To freeze fiddleheads, you'll need to first blanch and shock them, then freeze them in a single layer before transferring to a freezer-safe bag. Store fiddleheads in the freezer for up to nine months. When you're ready to use, boil or steam them directly from frozen.

Fiddlehead Recipes

Get ready for spring with these fabulous fiddlehead recipes.