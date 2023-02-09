What Are Currants and What Do You Do With Them?

Here’s what you need to know about this small but mighty ingredient.

By
Corey Williams
Corey Williams
Corey Williams

Corey Williams is a food writer for MyRecipes and Allrecipes. She has a decade of journalism experience.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023
currants in glass bowl
Photo: Getty

Ever wondered what exactly makes a currant a currant? You've come to the right place.

What Are Currants?

Currants, also called Zante currants or Black Corinth raisins, are dried berries that come from seedless Black Corinth grapes. These are not to be confused with black, red, or white currants, which are grape-like berries that come from shrubs and are not usually eaten dried.

Currants vs. Raisins

A currant is a type of raisin. Raisins are dried grapes. There are plenty of varieties, but in the U.S., "raisin" typically refers to dark-colored dried large grape. Currants come from Black Corinth grapes similarly to how golden raisins come from sultana grapes.

Currant History

The word "currant" is derived from "Corinth," a Greek city famous for its small, dark grapes.

"As early as 75 A.D., Pliny the Elder writes of a tiny Greek grape, thin-skinned, juicy, and sweet, and with bunches exceedingly small," according to Raisin Production, a manual by the University of California. "It then dropped out of written history until the eleventh century, when trade of this type of raisin between the Greek producers and the Venetians were recorded."

By the 17th-century, trade shifted toward a group of Greek islands, particularly Zakynthos (Zante). That's why they're sometimes called Zante currants. These days, currants are produced all over the world.

What Do Currants Look Like?

Dried currants are tiny, bluish brown and black raisins. Their wrinkles are fine to medium, but quite distinct. Fresh Black Corinth berries are small, round, and reddish black. They're mostly seedless, but particularly large ones may contain a few hard seeds. They grow in small, cylindrical clusters.

What Do Currants Taste Like?

Currants are quite flavorful. They taste similar to regular raisins, but with a more pronounced sweetness and depth.

Health Benefits of Currants

Though they're small, currants pack a healthy punch. Nutritional highlights include:

  • Like other types of raisins, currants are a great source of soluble and insoluble fiber. This is important for digestion, heart health, weight loss and management, and general wellbeing.
  • They're also considered a high-manganese food. Among other things, consuming an adequate amount of manganese is necessary for proper nervous system function.
  • They contain a great deal of copper, which is used by the body to synthesize collagen and to promote the absorption of iron.

What to Do With Currants

currant scones
Michael Burghardt

Get the recipe: Currant Scones

Because of their tender skin and small size, currants are often used for cooking and baking. For a sweet treat, we recommend stirring currants into scone dough instead of regular raisins.

If you're in the mood for something savory, currants will add a touch of sweetness and texture to your breads, salads, or holiday stuffings. Basically, anything you can do with raisins, you can do with currants.

Try It:

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Card Placeholder Image
What Is a Rutabaga and What Should You Do With It?
pecan pralines stacked on a white background
What Are Pralines and Where Do They Come From?
Starbucks coffee sign hanging outside a shop
The Rudest Things You Do At Starbucks, According to Baristas
chicken and rice casserole in 9x13 dish
What Do the Numbers on the Bottom of Your Casserole Dishes Mean?
A high angle view of a single bowl of Charleston style shrimp and grits.
What Are Grits — and What Are They Made Of?
Butter Quarters
Hate Butter Boards? Meet the Newest Trend: Butter Candles
hand of the cook takes out from the oven a sheet of the tray with fried zucchini in olive oil. Cooking a dish of vegetables
This Easy Method Gives You the Most Decadent Zucchini of All Time
Fresh cherry tomatoes (on the vine) and two open cans of tomatoes on a kitchen counter
Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?
people reaching for side dishes around thanksgiving table
6 "Polite" Things You Do at Thanksgiving That Are Actually Rude
high angle looking into a bowl of mushroom risotto
What Is Risotto?
multi colored carrots with greens attached
Can You Eat Carrot Greens? And What to Do With Them?
pile of honeynut squash
What Is Honeynut Squash and How Do You Cook With It?
Fried chicken gizzards and mashed potatoes on blue plate
What Are Chicken Gizzards and How Do You Cook Them?
Lots of whole yellow yuzu citrus fruits with a slice revealing the flesh on top.
This Citrus Fruit May Be What's Missing from Your Cooking
Mixture of colored best date tags used on bread bags
What Do the Different Bread Tag Colors Mean?
Rugelach with Currants and Walnuts