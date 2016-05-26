If you've ever eaten Chicken Piccata, a lox bagel, or picadillo, then you're familiar with capers. The potent, flavorful buds are a great way to add a bit of zing and crunch to a meal without much effort, especially if you're a fan of salty or pickled foods. But what, exactly, are capers, and how else can you use them? Read on to learn what capers are and where they come from, ways to cook with capers, where to find capers in the grocery store, and the best caper substitute.

What Are Capers?

Capers are the dried immature flower buds of the caper bush that grows in Mediterranean countries. The little green buds have an astringent taste, so they're not eaten raw — rather, they're either pickled in a vinegar brine or salt-cured. Both brined and salt-cured capers are sold in jars and can be used interchangeably.

What Do Capers Taste Like?

These tiny buds have a big, pungent, tangy taste. You'll sometimes see capers scattered over a bagel with lox. Beyond brunch, capers are useful whenever you want to add a whack of brine to your cooking: Their complex salty flavor is shaded with mustard and lemon. Add them in small amounts as a condiment to brighten up savory dishes with a mellow, buttery flavor.

Spoonful of capers_photo by Meredith Photo by Meredith

Where Are Capers From?

Capers and the caper bush are native to the Mediterranean, but they can grow anywhere with a mild, semi-arid climate. Today, they're mainly produced in Iraq, Santorini, Greece, Pantelleria, Italy, and the southeastern Iberian Peninsula.

Where Are Capers in the Grocery Store?

Look in the pickle section for nonpareil capers, which are smaller and more affordable. Larger, salt-cured capers are available at gourmet grocers or specialty shops.

When shopping for capers, look for bottles with little sediment. Tender buds vary in size from small as a pea to big as a marble. The smallest capers, which are the size of a small pea, are called non-pareil capers. Conventional wisdom holds the smaller capers are better, but many cooks prefer the stronger flavor of the slightly larger buds. After opening, a jar of capers should be stored in the refrigerator where it will keep for at least a year or longer.

How Long Do Capers Last?

An unopened jar of capers is shelf-stable and will last up to three years in your pantry. Once they're opened, Store capers in the refrigerator and use within one year.

How to Use Caperberries

Capers are not typically added during cooking but at the end, or towards the end. Consider strewing them over pasta, using them as a garnish for deviled eggs, or adding them to a dish in place of salt. Capers can also be utilized as a garnish for certain meats, like smoked salmon and carpaccio, or mixed with butter to form a sauce.

It is often recommended to rinse brined capers before using to remove the vinegar overtone. Salt-cured capers should be rinsed thoroughly to remove excess salt. Even after rinsing, capers can be quite salty.

Substitutes For Capers

Both salt-cured and pickled capers and interchangeable, but if you need a briny substitute, try chopped green or Kalamata olives. Use a 1:1 ratio of chopped olives to capers.

What are Caperberries?

Caperberries are not the same thing as capers; they are the berries that develop after the caper buds have bloomed. Caperberries are much larger, about the size of a cocktail olive, and make good substitutes for green olives. Caperberies are pickled with their stems on, and have a milder taste and crunchier texture.