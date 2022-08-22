Wendy's Romaine Lettuce May Be Linked to E. coli Outbreak in Several States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an E. coli outbreak across the Midwest and Northeast that may be linked to romaine lettuce at Wendy's restaurants. While the source of the outbreak has not been officially identified, the CDC says that many of the infected people reported eating romaine lettuce from Wendy's sandwiches before getting sick.

States Affected by E. coli Outbreak

Currently, the outbreak is only in four states, including Ohio (19 cases), Michigan (15 cases), Pennsylvania (2 cases), and Indiana (1 case), but the CDC is still trying to identify if the lettuce was served at other Wendy's restaurants in more states.

There have been 37 cases of E. coli and 10 hospitalizations caused by this outbreak — with most of the infected people becoming sick between July 29 and August 8. However, it can take up to four weeks to determine if someone is part of an E. coli outbreak, so there may be more infections that haven't been reported yet.

In response to the outbreak, Wendy's is removing romaine lettuce from its sandwiches in restaurants across the impacted states. The menu items that have romaine lettuce on them include Wendy's hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, club sandwiches, and BLT sandwiches. Wendy's uses different lettuce for its salads, so those are not impacted by the outbreak.

The CDC says that Wendy's is cooperating with the investigation and taking precautionary measures by removing the romaine lettuce from the menu in specific regions. Because of this, customers do not have to avoid eating at Wendy's restaurants, according to the CDC.

No other romaine lettuce is thought to be a part of the E. coli outbreak. So, you can continue to purchase and consume romaine lettuce from grocery stores and other restaurants.

Signs and Symptoms of E. coli Infection

E. coli symptoms may include stomach pains and cramps, diarrhea, fatigue, nausea or vomiting, and/or a low fever — less than 101 degrees F (38.5 degrees C). The CDC recommends contacting a healthcare provider if you are vomiting to the point where you can't keep liquids down, have diarrhea for more than three days with a fever over 102 degrees F, have bloody diarrhea, or pass very little urine (a sign of dehydration). The symptoms usually start three to four days after eating the contaminated food. Most people recover within five to seven days, however, E. coli can lead to severe issues, like kidney failure, which requires hospitalization.