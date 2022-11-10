Wendy's Is Launching Its First Ever Holiday-Flavored Frosty This Year

It's the most wonderful time of the year at Wendy's because the fast food restaurant announced it will be adding its first-ever holiday Frosty to the menu this year.

The peppermint Frosty will make its menu debut alongside the classic chocolate Frosty starting November 15. It will be available for a limited time only through the holiday season.

Wendy's new Frosty will replace the strawberry Frosty, which joined the menu for a limited run this past summer. Similar to the strawberry Frosty, the peppermint Frosty starts with a vanilla Frosty base plus peppermint syrup.

Wendy's

"The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy's Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company in a press release. "It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint—every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit."

However, with this new menu item, comes bad news for vanilla Frosty fans. If you remember, the strawberry Frosty took the vanilla Frosty's place on the menu this summer—so now the peppermint Frosty is taking its menu spot for the holiday season.

It's not clear when the vanilla Frosty might return to the menu, but for now, you'll have to opt for a peppermint or chocolate Frosty.

In addition to this new Frosty news, Wendy's also announced that it's bringing back its fan-favorite Wendy's Frosty Key Tags this holiday season. The key tags give customers one free Jr. Frosty every time they visit a Wendy's through 2023. Customers can purchase a key tag for $2 between November 21 and January 29—and the tags are valid from November 21, 2022, until December 31, 2023.

The key tags make great stocking stuffers and proceeds from the key tags benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. So not only can you grab free Frosties for you and your loved ones all year, but you can feel good knowing those free Frosties helped children in foster care find safe, permanent homes.