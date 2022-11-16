Wendy's Is Introducing a Brand New Fry Flavor for the First Time in Two Years

Plus, two new sandwiches!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022
Wendy's Storefront
Photo: Allrecipes

There may be a lot of debate over which fast food restaurant has the best French fries. However, there aren't many fast food joints offering different fry flavors or toppings, which is what sets Wendy's apart from its competitors.

Wendy's currently sells four styles of fries in addition to its traditional Hot & Crispy fries (which received a recipe revamp in 2021). But beginning November 16, Wendy's is adding a brand-new flavor of French fries to its menu for the first time in years.

Joining the Pub Fries, Baconator Fries, Chili Cheese Fries, and Cheese Fries are the new Garlic Fries. The new side, which is made with Hot & Crispy fries coated in a garlic herb sauce, will be a part of Wendy's seasonal winter menu—which already includes the new peppermint Frosty.

Wendy's Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich and Garlic Fries
Wendy's

Because the winter season is all about comfort food, Wendy's is introducing two new Italian-inspired cheesy sandwiches to its menu as well.

Wendy's Made to Crave lineup will now include the Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich and the Italian Mozzarella Cheeseburger. Brittney Hollinger, Wendy's Senior Specialist of Culinary Innovation, says the chicken sandwich is like a chicken Parmesan sandwich and the cheeseburger is like a meatball sub. The sandwiches are piled high with fried mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, and Asiago cheese on a garlic knot bun. The chicken sandwich can be made with Wendy's Grilled filet or Classic or Spicy breaded filets.

The hearty Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich paired with the flavorful Garlic Fries will certainly get us through those cold winter months. And maybe you can't dip your sauced-up fries in the peppermint Frosty, but we wouldn't mind washing our garlicky meal down with a Frosty that will leave us minty fresh.

