Here's How To Get Free Fries At Wendy's This Summer
It's a big week for Wendy's. First, they released a brand new strawberry-flavored Frosty. Then, they brought back the fan-favorite Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad. And now, they're offering customers free french fries for the rest of June.
From now until July 3, customers can get a free small fry with the purchase of any salad through the Wendy's mobile app. Simply download the app, add the offer, and apply the offer to online, in-store, and drive-thru orders.
While the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad is going to be our go-to summer order, this offer also works with Wendy's four other salads on the menu — the Parmesan Caesar Salad, Southwest Avocado Salad, Taco Salad, and Apple Pecan Salad.
Each customer is limited to one offer redemption per visit. And the promotion cannot be combined with any other offer.
Additionally, if you order in the app, you'll receive points to redeem for future free food. And Wendy's notes that it only takes 150 points to get to a free strawberry Frosty. So, we know what we'll be redeeming our points for.