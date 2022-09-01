Here Are All the Best Deals at Wendy's This Month

Between back-to-school season, tailgates, end-of-summer chores, and anything else that inexplicably comes up, September is a busy month. So swinging through the Wendy's drive-through was already pretty appealing. But what's even better than prepared-for-you fast food? How about free fast food?

From free fries for football season to buy-one-get-one (BOGO) sandwiches for busy mornings, Wendy's is offering a plethora of deals for every event this month. All you need to do to enjoy these awesome deals is download the Wendy's app.

Simply redeem the offer in the Rewards Store section of the app, then apply it to a mobile order or present the QR code at the restaurant. And it gets even better because most of the offers reset weekly — so you can redeem them every week this month.

Here's a look at the promotional deals available at Wendy's in September:

Free Large Fries

Get free large fries with any $10 purchase when you order in the app. Add $10 worth of food, and an order of large fries, and apply the offer in the app. This offer resets weekly, so check back each week to redeem it again all month long.

BOGO Breakfast

Today through September 25, when you order a Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit or a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, you can get a second one free. Nothing better than a breakfast sandwich (or two)! Just add the offer in your app and redeem it in a mobile order or at the restaurant. This offer resets weekly, so check back each week to redeem it again.

Wendy's Biggie Bag Credit: Wendy's

Biggie Bags

Wendy's fan-favorite Biggie Bags are back for a limited time! That means you can get a Double Stack, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, or Crispy Chicken BLT, plus four chicken nuggets, a small order of fries, and a small drink for only $5. There's no telling how long this deal will stay on the menu, so get to Wendy's soon.

BOGO Sandwiches

When you order any premium sandwich through the Wendy's app, you can score a second sandwich for just $1. This offer cannot be redeemed for a combo or a value sandwich, but any other burger or chicken sandwich is fair game. The offer resets weekly, so check back each week to redeem it again.

Wendy's Boo Books Credit: Wendy's

Boo! Books