How I Prep a Week of Easy, Healthy Breakfasts In Just 40 Minutes

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for a reason, and taking little more than half an hour out of your weekend to prep for the week ahead ensures you won't just be grabbing a slice of toast on the go (or shoving those into the hands of your school-age kids as they fly out the door).

Start with three of my favorite breakfast recipes: a not-too-sweet Coconut Granola, Tropical Smoothie Packs, and vegetarian Breakfast Burritos. Each of these recipes is a healthy start to the day, packed with plenty of good-for-you ingredients like almonds, pineapple, spinach, and sweet potatoes. Better yet, if you're a small family, these dishes can be stretched to last more than a week – did someone say Leftover Breakfast Friday? And finally, you can prep many of the ingredients in these breakfast recipes ahead of time, which means you don't have to think about what to make every morning while ready for the day – whether it's just you, or you plus loved ones. Everyone wins!

Smoothie ingredients in a zip-top bag Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Breakfast Planning for the Week Ahead

Once you've done the shopping, set aside about a half hour during the weekend to prep. I start by mixing the granola and popping it in the oven, then assemble smoothie packs and the breakfast burrito components while the granola bakes. Once the granola is done, roast the sweet potatoes, then assemble your burritos and freeze — all under 40 minutes of active time. I'll also prep fresh fruit to go with the granola, such as slicing mangoes or peaches and washing and thoroughly drying berries. Each of these meals are kid-friendly too, and can be customized to your tastes. Week. Made!

Grocery List:

5 cups rolled oats

2 cups almonds

2 cups unsweetened shredded coconut

1 ¼ cups maple syrup

½ cup coconut oil

12 eggs

1 cup chia seeds

Small container ground cinnamon

Small container ground cardamom

1 bag frozen pineapple

1 container baby spinach

1 bag frozen mango

1 bag frozen peaches

4 bananas

4 Persian cucumber

½ gallon coconut or oat milk

½ gallon orange juice

1 large sweet potato

1 pint whole milk

1 cup shredded pepper jack or cheddar cheese

6 large flour tortillas

1 15-oz can black beans

8 oz. vegan chorizo

1 container prepared salsa verde

Bowl of granola and yogurt Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Coconut Granola (Makes about 8 cups)

Coconut is one of my favorite flavors, and I love its nutty flavor when toasted. It's a natural pairing with almonds, rolled oats, and warming spices like cinnamon and cardamom; using coconut oil amps up the flavor even more. This recipe comes together in a few minutes and will last for several weeks in a closed container, making it a great make-ahead breakfast option.

Get the Recipe: Coconut Granola

Three green smoothies Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Tropical Smoothie Packs (Serves 2-3)

We drink a lot of smoothies in our house, and prepping the ingredients ahead of time ensures that I can have them ready to go in just a few minutes while my coffee brews. I'm partial to the tropical flavors of pineapple, mango, and coconut, but you could swap some of the fruit for your favorite berries, and use oat milk instead of coconut if you prefer. Feel free to add a scoop of protein powder too if that's your thing.

Get the Recipe: Tropical Smoothie Packs

burrito on a plate Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Make-Ahead Breakfast Burritos (Serves 6)

Breakfast burritos are a favorite in our house for their quick, flavorful blast of protein and fiber. I like to use sweet potatoes for extra vitamins, but you can also roast a russet potato the same way with good results. You can also swap refried beans for black beans, and try with your favorite salsas. I always serve with plenty of hot sauce after reheating!