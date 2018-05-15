A Week of Easy Summer Dinners + Shopping List

There is so much going on during the summer- who wouldn't want a plan to get dinner on the table fast? This delicious 7-day dinner plan will set you up for a week of easy evenings. Plus, there are benefits to planning your weekly dinner menu in advance and making a list before you grocery shop. With a plan in place, you'll be less likely to make last-minute trips to the store during the week, and you'll save time, energy, and money. This meal plan includes recipes that use everyday ingredients (many of which you likely already have in your pantry), so the shopping list isn't too long.

We used the serving size adjuster to change the servings of each recipe to suit a family of four. Some things to note: We kept the servings for the Unbelievably Awesome Barbecue Chicken Pizza at six servings because who doesn't like leftover pizza? (And otherwise the recipe would call for 4/6th of a pre-baked pizza crust.) We also kept the Italian Dressing Mix at 16 servings, as this recipe is meant to make extra so you have the dressing mix on hand for when you need it. We chopped down the servings for the Greek Dressing from 120 servings (!) down to 10 servings. This recipe was originally submitted by someone who made a gallon of it at a time for their restaurant. But maybe you'll love it that much that a gallon is the way to go.

Five ingredients are all you need to make these mouthwatering Greek-style turkey burgers. Serve them on toasted pita bread with cucumbers and sliced red onion, or over a big mixed green salad tossed with Greek Dressing.

Why You Should Make This: "WOW! I have never left a review yet but this recipe deserves one. I couldn't believe how good these were." -PLRoach

Spinach Feta Turkey Burgers Photo by AllRecipes Magazine

These easy quesadillas are sure to be a crowd-pleaser among kids and adults. To serve, cut the quesadillas into wedges and top with a dollop each of sour cream and salsa. To round out the meal, serve with quick and easy Great Green Salad.

Why You Should Make This: "These are EXCELLENT and so simple to make!" -EERYOEBUG

Black Bean Corn Quesadillas Photo by bellepepper

This alternative take on traditional fried rice is made using low-carb shredded cauliflower. To save time and energy, rather than shred a head of cauliflower on your own, use riced cauliflower as a shortcut (you can typically find riced cauliflower in the freezer section of your grocery store). If you do want to "rice" the cauliflower on your own, follow these easy directions. Make sure you "Save" this recipe, as you'll definitely want to make it again!

Why You Should Make This: "I made it as is and my family LOVED it! My husband and I can eat pretty much anything but our kids are more picky and even they finished their dinner and asked for seconds!" -LadyValerie

Cauliflower Fried Rice Photo by bd.weld

The simple avocado sauce that tops this juicy grilled salmon packs in a ton of flavor and only takes a few minutes to make. Paired with the zesty Black Bean & Corn Salad II, this delicious dinner will become a staple in your summer dinner mix.

Why You Should Make This: " I've made this salmon several times and it's always a hit. It's particularly good in the summer when done on the grill; the avocado dip tastes cool and fresh." -Disheveled

Grilled Salmon with Avocado Dip Photo by Sherri

The tasty rice, beef, and tomato filling that gives these stuffed peppers their namesake gets its flavor from just a few simple seasonings. Want to speed this recipe up even more? Use pre-cooked brown rice and cut 20 minutes off the total time it will take to get dinner on the table. Serve with the fresh and summery Insalata Caprese II.

Why You Should Make These: "These were delicious! I made them for my first time and they were super easy." -Aubri. Watch the video to see how to make them.

This easy barbecue chicken pizza gets an exciting twist with the addition of sesame oil. The perfect recipe for a Friday night dinner at home. Serve with carrot and celery sticks with dressing as an easy veggie side.

Why You Should Make This: "This pizza is actually unbelievably awesome! My family loves it. It is part of our regular meal rotation. The sesame oil and BBQ mix has a really unexpected but delicious flavor." -LaTisa Carrington

Unbelievably Awesome Barbecue Chicken Pizza Photo by Brooke

Using fire-roasted canned tomatoes takes the flavor of this summery pasta dish to a new level. This absolutely delicious recipe comes together easily so you'll have dinner on the table in just about 30 minutes. Serve with a simple mixed green salad dressed with Italian dressing. Want to try making your own dressing? This recipe for Italian Dressing Mix is an all-time favorite.

Why You Should Make This: "I have given 5-star ratings before, but I have to say that this leads them all! Using fire-roasted tomatoes was pure genius especially when combined with the feta cheese." -WISEREADER