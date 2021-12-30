The good news is you don't have to be at a wedding to enjoy them.

Do Wedding Cookies Actually Have Anything to Do with Weddings?

You know those mini, shortbread-like powdered cookies that are served most often at weddings or afternoon teas? Those delicious little balls of fun are called Italian wedding cookies, but it's very likely you've heard them by another name, such as Mexican wedding cookies, Swedish wedding cookies, Austrian kipferl, snowballs, or butterballs.

Yes, it's quite the list, with no clear indicator as to the origin of the name or the cookies themselves. These names are all pretty similar and can be used interchangeably, but there is some history behind them, with "Italian" or "Mexican" wedding cookies both being most popular.

H ere's what to know about Italian wedding cookies and their origin, as well as what to expect in terms of taste and texture.

What's the History of Wedding Cookies?

These delicate powdered cookies are just like the classic cookie and Russian staple called Russian tea cakes, and they made their way to the United States with that name in mind.

However, the Russian version with the name "Russian tea cakes" changed as the relations between the United States and Russia began to deteriorate.

"A shift in the name in America is thought to have occurred during the Cold War," says Kelly Jones, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN. (That sounds a little bit like freedom fries to us.)

What's more, food historians actually traced this type of cookie back to medieval Arabic cuisine. And the Middle East has a long history of serving these kinds of cookies and ingredients for dessert, where many sweets consist of spices, nuts, honey and butter.

"They were brought to Europe and spread throughout a variety of countries, which is why they're popular in many cultures, but when it comes to Italy, they're popular at weddings and have been said to replace the wedding cake in some instances, too," Jones says.

What Do Wedding Cookies Taste Like?

Modern wedding cookies are made of nuts, with almonds or pecans being the two most common, as well as butter and powdered sugar, which is where they get that rich, but crumbly consistency that makes them melt in your mouth. Traditionally they are made with finely chopped pecans, but nowadays you can go with almonds, almond extract, or walnuts if pecans aren't your cup of tea.

"Sometimes they are flavored with anise, amaretto or almond extract, in lieu of vanilla extract, and other times, instead of coating in powdered sugar, they may have an anise flavored glaze and some sprinkles," Jones says. Many people also like to enhance the sweetness further by adding extra powdered sugar.

"You should know that they pair well with coffee and liqueurs like amaretto," says Jones, which is why they are served as a dessert, especially at weddings as a cake alternative or as part of a dessert tray along with freshly brewed hot coffee or a coffee-based cocktail.

Italian Wedding Cookies III Credit: yummmyyumyum

Get the Recipe: Italian Wedding Cookies III

