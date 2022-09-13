You Can Now Try the Hottest Sauce From the Hot Ones Challenge at Shake Shack — Here's How

Fans of hot sauce and the even hotter viral YouTube series Hot Ones™: rejoice! There's a new collaboration heating up the spicy scene. Hot Ones™ and Shake Shack have teamed up on a menu that may have you sweating thanks to a Spicy Shack Sauce that kicks things up a notch on the Scoville scale. And, if you want to up the ante even more, Shake Shack is offering packets of Hot Ones' hottest sauce yet — The Last Dab: Apollo — so you can recreate the infamous Last Dab challenge yourself. Can you handle the heat?

Sean Evans, the host of Hot Ones, in the Shake Shack Kitchen as part of the Hot Ones collaboration. Credit: Shake Shack

What's On Shake Shack's New Spicy Hot Ones™ Menu?

The menu is made up of four new items that all revolve around Spicy ShackSauce, a kicked up version of their signature take on burger 'special' sauce. The Spicy ShackSauce contains not one but two hot sauces from the Hot Ones™ line: Hot Ones Classic Hot Sauce and Hot Ones The Last Dab: Apollo. The Spicy ShackSauce appears on three items: the Hot Ones™ Burger (a beef burger with crispy, applewood smoked bacon and Monterey Jack cheese), the Hot Ones™ Chicken (a fried chicken sandwich with bacon and Monterey Jack cheese), and Hot Ones™ Cheese Fries (fries with cheese sauce, Aleppo pepper, and optional bacon.)

And, in true Hot Ones™ fashion, customers will have the option to take their Shake Shack to (literally) uncharted Scoville territory with a packet of The Last Dab: Apollo sauce. The sauce is made with a brand new pepper, the Apollo Pepper, that has been specifically bred and grown for Hot Ones™ by Guinness World Record-holding chile pepper breeder Smokin' Ed Currie of Puckerbutt Pepper Co. The Last Dab: Apollo is also, notably, the final —and hottest — sauce in the latest lineup of the infamous Hot Ones Challenge. After bringing celebrities like Lizzo and Khloe Kardashian to tears, fans can try the Apollo sauce for themselves.

The three items in the Shake Shack Hot Ones collaboration sit on a black background: spicy cheese fries, spicy chicken sandwich, and a spicy shack bacon cheeseburger. Credit: Shake Shack

Are These New Items Really That Hot?

We were lucky enough to get a taste of the menu, and y'all, these items are no joke. The Spicy Shack Sauce is not your run-of-the-mill spicy mayo. The use of both Hot Ones' Classic Hot Sauce and Last Dab: Apollo means that there's a great balance of pepper flavor and spice. The heat itself is not the kind that hits you right away, but rather builds with each bite until you're asking yourself, When did they crank up the temperature in this room? With both the cheeseburger and chicken sandwich, the cheese, smoky bacon, and pillowy bun all provide some relief from the spice, but if you dip a fry right into that ShackSauce, be prepared to break a sweat.

As for The Last Dab: Apollo, all we'll say is proceed with caution. Those celebrities on the show are not acting when it comes to the final fiery hurdle; it had us sniffing, sweating, and reaching for a milkshake. We're just happy Sean wasn't there to grill us with interview questions as we suffered through The Last Dab.

How Can You Try the New Menu?

The good news? You can sample the new menu items as of today, exclusively through the Shack App or in Shake Shacks across the country starting Friday, September 16. The menu is set to run until the end of the year, so you can get your spicy fix for well into colder months (when you just might want to bring on the heat!).